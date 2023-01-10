Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Crews battling fire at Macht Village Offices just off of I-41 in Brown County
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple crews responded to a fire on the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive on Thursday morning that caused smoke to cover a section of I-41 south. Local 5 was on the scene and confirmed that the fire was at the Macht Village Offices, the primary location of Macht Village Programs.
Driver crashes into Bay View home 3 years after deadly crash at same location
This past holiday, the family, friends and loved ones of Jamie Hanson, mourned for the third year after she was killed while walking her dogs on South Howell Avenue.
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
wearegreenbay.com
School bus returning from ski trip tips over in icy conditions, minor injuries
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFV) – A school bus carrying 22 Neenah High School Ski Club students, slid off of the road and onto its side in Waushara County on Wednesday night. According to officials with the Neenah Joint School District, two buses were returning from a ski trip to Nordic Mountain when foggy and icy conditions caused one bus to crash around 8:45 p.m. on January 11.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
WATCH: Winnebago child almost hit by driver while getting on school bus
Last week a child in Winnebago was almost struck by a car while getting on a school bus. The child was stepping onto the bus when an out-of-control driver swerved and narrowly avoided the child.
Fox11online.com
Sheboygan County home sustains serious damage from garage fire
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A home sustained serious damage Monday after a garage fire in the Town of Mosel. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says deputies found flames visible from the attached garage and a large amount of smoke coming from the Deerfield Lane residence. The fire spread to the main home as well.
wearegreenbay.com
Adults, juvenile arrested at Oshkosh middle school following a disturbance
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Several adults and one juvenile was taken into custody after police responded to a disturbance at Merrill Middle School in the City of Oshkosh. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, around 2:15 p.m., a School Resource Officer requested emergency assistance at Merrill Middle School due to a large physical altercation between several individuals.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police helps rescue person who fell through ice at pond near home
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Quick thinking helped rescue a person who fell through the ice at a pond near their home in Appleton on Tuesday. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on January 10, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m., firefighters were sent to a home for a report of an incident where a person had fallen through the ice at a pond near their home.
Man found dead inside burned building near 26th and Greenfield identified
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) recently identified the man found dead in a building near 26th and Greenfield.
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Charged in Monday Morning Shooting Incident
A 34-year-old Manitowoc man has been charged in a shooting from earlier this week. Sanerivi Iaulualo is facing charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Disorderly Conduct. Numerous officers were sent to the area...
WBAY Green Bay
Court again denies involuntary intoxication defense in attack on Oshkosh West officer
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has again denied an involuntary intoxication defense for a man charged in an attack on an Oshkosh school resource officer. Grant Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide in the 2019 attack on Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West High School.
WBAY Green Bay
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
WBAY Green Bay
‘Special Needs Alert Form’ helps Brown County identify people if needed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is facing criminal charges, accused of leaving her children alone over the weekend. Police say while she went out drinking, her son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Police used a special database to discover the child is non-verbal and has special needs.
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
