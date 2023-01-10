ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

School bus returning from ski trip tips over in icy conditions, minor injuries

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFV) – A school bus carrying 22 Neenah High School Ski Club students, slid off of the road and onto its side in Waushara County on Wednesday night. According to officials with the Neenah Joint School District, two buses were returning from a ski trip to Nordic Mountain when foggy and icy conditions caused one bus to crash around 8:45 p.m. on January 11.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Sheboygan County home sustains serious damage from garage fire

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A home sustained serious damage Monday after a garage fire in the Town of Mosel. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says deputies found flames visible from the attached garage and a large amount of smoke coming from the Deerfield Lane residence. The fire spread to the main home as well.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Adults, juvenile arrested at Oshkosh middle school following a disturbance

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Several adults and one juvenile was taken into custody after police responded to a disturbance at Merrill Middle School in the City of Oshkosh. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, around 2:15 p.m., a School Resource Officer requested emergency assistance at Merrill Middle School due to a large physical altercation between several individuals.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Police helps rescue person who fell through ice at pond near home

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Quick thinking helped rescue a person who fell through the ice at a pond near their home in Appleton on Tuesday. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on January 10, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m., firefighters were sent to a home for a report of an incident where a person had fallen through the ice at a pond near their home.
APPLETON, WI
CBS Chicago

Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Charged in Monday Morning Shooting Incident

A 34-year-old Manitowoc man has been charged in a shooting from earlier this week. Sanerivi Iaulualo is facing charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Disorderly Conduct. Numerous officers were sent to the area...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

‘Special Needs Alert Form’ helps Brown County identify people if needed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is facing criminal charges, accused of leaving her children alone over the weekend. Police say while she went out drinking, her son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Police used a special database to discover the child is non-verbal and has special needs.
