FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit receives free minivan to transport disabled clients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cedar Lake Foundation, a Louisville nonprofit focused on supporting people with intellectual and development disabilities, received a new minivan Thursday thanks to Glaser's Collision Centers and Geico. Glaser's refurbished a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country and presented it to Cedar Lake. "We have a personal...
wnky.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores
(CNN) – Bed, Bath & Beyond is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy after disappointing holiday sales. The retailer reports it lost $393 million in the last quarter, and sales fell by a third compared to the same time last year. The company admitted in a regulatory filing...
$45 million distribution center opens in Louisville, creates 80 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials for the ribbon-cutting of a $45 million distribution center on Thursday morning. PACCAR Parts, a distributor of aftermarket parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines, is creating 80 full-time jobs in the region. A spokesperson for Beshear...
wdrb.com
Move-out deadline extended for residents of Louisville's Yorktown Apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville apartment complex is set to be demolished, but its residents can stay longer than planned. Residents of the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive originally had until Jan. 31 to vacate the apartments so the new owner, Louisville Collegiate School, could demolish the building to make way for a new parking lot.
wdrb.com
New restaurant coming to building that once housed HopCat, The Wiggle Room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building that once housed The Wiggle Room and HopCat on Bardstown Road in the Highlands now has new tenants. Bakersfield will move into the space near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive. HopCat closed in 2020. The space was then taken over by...
wdrb.com
LaRosa's Pizzeria offering free slices Saturday ahead of opening 1st Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pretty soon you'll be able to get a slice of a Cincinnati delicacy in Louisville, and it isn't chili. LaRosa's Pizzeria is opening its first Louisville restaurant later this month. It will be in the Springhurst Towne Center in the building that used to be O'Charley's.
wdrb.com
Registration open for Clarksville's new rental inspection program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is now open in Clarksville for the new rental inspection program. From now until Jan. 31, 2023, Clarksville rental property owners can register their properties for the Building Commissioner's new rental inspection program. In early 2022, the Clarksville Town Council voted to approve Ordinance No....
WLKY.com
New Mexican street food restaurant moving into old HopCat building in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new-to-market restaurant has signed a lease for the former HopCat building in the Highlands,Louisville Business First reports. Bakersfield, based in Cincinnati, has plans to open a restaurant at 1066 Bardstown Road in the building that was formerly home to HopCat. Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome...
wdrb.com
KHS waiving adoption fees for adult dogs as Louisville groups work to combat shelter overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville groups are stepping up to help dogs find their forever homes in an effort to combat overcrowding in the city's animal shelters. The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) will waive adoption fees for a week for those wanting to bring home a new family member. The...
'Now is the time': KHS waives adoption fees for adult dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs starting on Friday. The organization is having a week-long adoption event at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers. Officials say the goal is to help find loving homes for the animals currently in KHS’ shelter to free up space so they can rescue more dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Louisville and Kentucky.
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
Wave 3
Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. With cost for everything from pet food to car insurance at 40 year highs it is pinching our wallet and pulling at our peace of mind.
LGE-KU customers will need to pay utility bills online by end of 2024; Here's why
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities, the commonwealth's primary gas and electric provider, will be closing all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next few years. All locations will be closed by the end of 2024, including the LG&E walk-in center on West...
wdrb.com
Increased demand for event venues leading to more investments in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Venues around Kentuckiana are capitalizing on an increased demand after many events were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Crestwood is investing on a project in Maples Park. Construction for the Millstone Amphitheater is expected to begin in early March. The...
Wave 3
Louisville Zoo hosts job fair for ‘the wildest jobs in town’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo will host a job fair on Saturday, Jan. 28 for what they called “the wildest jobs in town,” according to a release. The job fair will be held in the Islands Pavilion Gheens Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
wdrb.com
Junior Bridgeman, Dawn Gee to receive Keepers of the Dream award Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall. This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman. Recipients of...
wdrb.com
$29.5M to convert old rail lines into Indiana's longest recreational trail, starting in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants to "preserve a piece of Hoosier history" by developing what will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in the state, spanning five southern counties. During his State of the State address from the capitol in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that...
wdrb.com
Louisville men accused of going high-tech to steal diesel from Hardin County pump
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men are facing felony charges after police said they went high-tech to steal 95 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Hardin County. According to court documents, 33-year-old Miguel Alberto Ulloa Ginard and 29-year-old Sandy Vigil Aguilar were arrested by deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
