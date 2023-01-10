ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville nonprofit receives free minivan to transport disabled clients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cedar Lake Foundation, a Louisville nonprofit focused on supporting people with intellectual and development disabilities, received a new minivan Thursday thanks to Glaser's Collision Centers and Geico. Glaser's refurbished a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country and presented it to Cedar Lake. "We have a personal...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores

(CNN) – Bed, Bath & Beyond is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy after disappointing holiday sales. The retailer reports it lost $393 million in the last quarter, and sales fell by a third compared to the same time last year. The company admitted in a regulatory filing...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Move-out deadline extended for residents of Louisville's Yorktown Apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville apartment complex is set to be demolished, but its residents can stay longer than planned. Residents of the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive originally had until Jan. 31 to vacate the apartments so the new owner, Louisville Collegiate School, could demolish the building to make way for a new parking lot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Registration open for Clarksville's new rental inspection program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is now open in Clarksville for the new rental inspection program. From now until Jan. 31, 2023, Clarksville rental property owners can register their properties for the Building Commissioner's new rental inspection program. In early 2022, the Clarksville Town Council voted to approve Ordinance No....
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

'Now is the time': KHS waives adoption fees for adult dogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs starting on Friday. The organization is having a week-long adoption event at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers. Officials say the goal is to help find loving homes for the animals currently in KHS’ shelter to free up space so they can rescue more dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Louisville and Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Junior Bridgeman, Dawn Gee to receive Keepers of the Dream award Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall. This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman. Recipients of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville men accused of going high-tech to steal diesel from Hardin County pump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men are facing felony charges after police said they went high-tech to steal 95 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Hardin County. According to court documents, 33-year-old Miguel Alberto Ulloa Ginard and 29-year-old Sandy Vigil Aguilar were arrested by deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
LOUISVILLE, KY

