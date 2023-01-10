Read full article on original website
NEWS: EPCOT’s Most Expensive Restaurant Is Now Accepting Reservations in Disney World
There are some seriously fancy dining destinations in Disney World. From Victoria & Albert’s at the Grand Floridian to Monsieur Paul in EPCOT — you can experience fine dining at the Most Magical Place on Earth. One fancy Disney World restaurant reopened recently but was only accepting walk-ins — until now! Takumi-Tei is taking reservations and we’ve got all the details.
Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection Arrives at Disneyland
The 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland officially begins on January 27, 2023, but the arrival of new Disney100 merchandise is already in full swing. We spotted this Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection last month at Walt Disney World, but today we found it at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort!
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
BREAKING: Free Self-Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Hotels
Walt Disney World has walked back their parking fees at resort hotels. Guests with valid reservations will now receive free self-parking effective today. “Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Will Not Need Reservations to Visit in Afternoons
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. on afternoons without a reservation. This does not include Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays, when a reservation will still be required. “Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will...
When You Should Say NO to Disney World’s New Dining Package
Disney just announced a new promotional offer that could save guests money on food in Disney World — and who doesn’t love to save money in Disney World?. This promotion allows guests to book a vacation package where they’ll receive a free gift card that can only exclusively be used in Disney World restaurants. It’s not exactly the return of the Disney Dining Plan, but it’s about the closest thing we’ve seen since the dining plan was put on hold in 2020. But is it something you should consider for your Disney World trip?
CONFIRMED: TRON Lightcycle Run Opens April 4 2023, Cast Member & Annual Passholder Previews Announced
Confirming what we shared back in November, Disney has now announced that TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise will indeed open during the first week of April at the Magic Kingdom — on April 4, 2023, to be exact. TRON Lightcycle / Run Backstory. The story of TRON...
NEWS: Big Park Hopping CHANGE Announced for Disneyland!
Park Hopping is about to look DIFFERENT in Disneyland!. Some restrictions have been in place for a while now when it comes to crossing between Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Disneyland website currently notes that those with Park Hopper tickets can cross between parks on the same day starting at 1PM. But soon that’ll be changing!
Get HUNDREDS of Disney Items Up to 50% Off Online NOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. What better way to kickstart your week than with a SALE on your favorite Disney merchandise?!. Disney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale is happening now — and you can...
New Pink Corduroy Ear Headband Now Available at Disneyland
A new Minnie ear headband has arrived to Disneyland! We found this pink corduroy ear headband at The Briar Patch in Critter Country at Disneyland Park. This headband is understated but adorable! The ears and the headband itself are both made out of pink corduroy. The bow on top is...
Construction Walls Themed to Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Downtown Disney District
Even though we haven’t seen much progress in the actual construction of Downtown Disney District’s reimagining, the construction walls blocking the flattened land has been jazzed up for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration. These walls block the construction zone for the reimagining of Downtown Disney District....
UPDATE: Construction on Pacific Wharf Reimagining Seemingly Yet to Begin at Disney California Adventure
Earlier today, we announced that construction had begun on the reimagining of Pacific Wharf, a small mini-land of restaurants at Disney California Adventure based on San Francisco, which is set to be reimagined to San Fransokyo, from “Big Hero 6.” After stopping by to take a look for ourselves, it seems constructions has not yet begun.
BREAKING: Park Hopping Restrictions Changing at Disneyland Resort in February
Park hopping restrictions will change at Disneyland Resort starting on February 4. Guests will be able to park hop at 11 a.m. rather than 1 p.m. They must have a Magic Key Pass or valid park hopping ticket and have already tapped in at their reserved park for the day.
