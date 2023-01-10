ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: EPCOT’s Most Expensive Restaurant Is Now Accepting Reservations in Disney World

There are some seriously fancy dining destinations in Disney World. From Victoria & Albert’s at the Grand Floridian to Monsieur Paul in EPCOT — you can experience fine dining at the Most Magical Place on Earth. One fancy Disney World restaurant reopened recently but was only accepting walk-ins — until now! Takumi-Tei is taking reservations and we’ve got all the details.
WDW News Today

Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection Arrives at Disneyland

The 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland officially begins on January 27, 2023, but the arrival of new Disney100 merchandise is already in full swing. We spotted this Dooney & Bourke Disney100 Platinum Collection last month at Walt Disney World, but today we found it at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort!
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Free Self-Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Hotels

Walt Disney World has walked back their parking fees at resort hotels. Guests with valid reservations will now receive free self-parking effective today. “Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert, But There's a Catch

A fan-favorite desert is making its return to McDonald's. Guests heading to their local Golden Arches may soon be able to order the beloved Blueberry & Crème Pie, with several outlets and social media posts indicating that the treat is back on menus at select locations across the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 8-Piece Sets of Disney-Themed Pyrex Containers for Less Than $20 — & You Can Get Similar Sets on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If loving Disney as an adult is wrong, well, it isn’t — so don’t worry about it! We love all things Disney, from cozy-chic blankets to Disney-inspired cookbooks and dinnerware sets. Now, there are new food storage containers inspired by Mickey Mouse and the gang, and it’s available at Costco. (Hint: we are already obsessed.) In honor of 100 years of Disney this year, the company partnered with Pyrex for some seriously adorable glass containers. Store your leftovers and pack your...
AOL Corp

The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are 50% off at the Spanx End of Season Sale

We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 50% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $63 (regularly $128) at the Spanx End of Season Sale. The sale is on from now until January 11. There are tons of items are deeply discounter and you get an extra 30% off sale items with the offer code SALE.
disneyfoodblog.com

When You Should Say NO to Disney World’s New Dining Package

Disney just announced a new promotional offer that could save guests money on food in Disney World — and who doesn’t love to save money in Disney World?. This promotion allows guests to book a vacation package where they’ll receive a free gift card that can only exclusively be used in Disney World restaurants. It’s not exactly the return of the Disney Dining Plan, but it’s about the closest thing we’ve seen since the dining plan was put on hold in 2020. But is it something you should consider for your Disney World trip?
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Big Park Hopping CHANGE Announced for Disneyland!

Park Hopping is about to look DIFFERENT in Disneyland!. Some restrictions have been in place for a while now when it comes to crossing between Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Disneyland website currently notes that those with Park Hopper tickets can cross between parks on the same day starting at 1PM. But soon that’ll be changing!
disneyfoodblog.com

Get HUNDREDS of Disney Items Up to 50% Off Online NOW!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. What better way to kickstart your week than with a SALE on your favorite Disney merchandise?!. Disney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale is happening now — and you can...
WDW News Today

New Pink Corduroy Ear Headband Now Available at Disneyland

A new Minnie ear headband has arrived to Disneyland! We found this pink corduroy ear headband at The Briar Patch in Critter Country at Disneyland Park. This headband is understated but adorable! The ears and the headband itself are both made out of pink corduroy. The bow on top is...
AOL Corp

Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight

It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Park Hopping Restrictions Changing at Disneyland Resort in February

Park hopping restrictions will change at Disneyland Resort starting on February 4. Guests will be able to park hop at 11 a.m. rather than 1 p.m. They must have a Magic Key Pass or valid park hopping ticket and have already tapped in at their reserved park for the day.

