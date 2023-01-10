Read full article on original website
Related
kcbx.org
North Santa Barbara County fared “fairly well” this week, but is bracing for more heavy rain
The North Santa Barbara County communities of Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe saw significant damage and disruption from this week’s storm. Now, they're focusing on both recovery and preparation for more rain this weekend. Construction crews were busy this week repairing the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Bradley...
kcbx.org
Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders mostly lifted throughout the Central Coast
Evacuation orders and shelter-in-place are mostly lifting on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County has ended its evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for southern areas of the county including Montecito, Gaviota and parts of Santa Barbara. However, Sheriff Bill Brown said at a 2p.m. press conference that there are still some...
Comments / 0