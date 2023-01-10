ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick

It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Celtics Get Two Starters Back for Thursday’s Game Against the Nets

As Joe Mazzulla outlined ahead of the Celtics' 125-114 win against the Pelicans on Wednesday, the plan is for Robert Williams to only suit up for one end of back-to-backs as he continues ramping up. Thursday's game against the Nets represents the first time Boston's played twice in as many...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Celtics Sweep Season Series Against Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS - The Boston Celtics defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 at Boston's TD Garden. New Orleans faced an uphill battle without three starters - Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Herb Jones - going against an offensive juggernaut with the league's best record. Boston averages the NBA's second-most points...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Phoenix Suns Sign Former 76ers Guard Saben Lee

Saben Lee is on the move once again. This time, the former Philadelphia 76ers guard will ink a short-term deal with the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lee will join the Suns on a 10-Day contract. The Suns become the second NBA team to offer Lee a shot this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Steve Kerr Reveals Warriors Brutally Honest Grade for Season

The Golden State Warriors haven't been a great team this season, and head coach Steve Kerr knows it. When Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about what grade he'd give the team this season, he gave a brutally honest answer. "C," Kerr said. "We haven’t been good enough. We’re...
On3.com

University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 13

“Zach Edey is to the National Player of the Year race to what Secretariat was at the 1973 Belmont Stakes.“. The 3-2-1: Slow drip of transfer portal additions – GoldandBlack.com. Chicago Bears to hire Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as new President and CEO – On3. BOILING OVER:...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy