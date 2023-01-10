Read full article on original website
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
‘M3GAN’ is a cult icon — and a cautionary tale against SF tech culture
Director Gerard Johnstone consulted Bay Area tech companies to bring the AI villain to life.
Michael Bay Faces Charges For Killing Of Pigeon On Set Of '6 Underground'
The action film director vehemently denied that the pigeon or any animal was harmed.
Rihanna Teases 1st Look At The Legendary Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Fans Have ‘Waited For’ In Trailer
The world is dark and featureless at the start of the trailer for Rihanna‘s Super Bowl LVII Halftime show, much like how life has been for Rihanna stans as they’ve waited for new music these past seven years. Suddenly, Rihanna, 34, as a disembodied voice says, “It’s been 2,190 days…” “Rihanna, we’ve waited for you,” says another. As the “Work” singer comes into view, more voices talk about the drought since she dropped her last album, 2016’s Anti. “RiRi, where have you been?” shouts one as another says, “Rihanna is who everyone has been waiting for.”
SFGate
James Cameron Praises ‘Avatar 2’ Nearing $2 Billion: ‘Enough With Streaming Already! I’m Tired of Sitting on My A–’
As “Avatar: The Way of Water” gets closer to the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, James Cameron says it’s a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance. Cameron spoke with Variety during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the “Avatar” sequel’s box office dominance.
