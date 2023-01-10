The world is dark and featureless at the start of the trailer for Rihanna‘s Super Bowl LVII Halftime show, much like how life has been for Rihanna stans as they’ve waited for new music these past seven years. Suddenly, Rihanna, 34, as a disembodied voice says, “It’s been 2,190 days…” “Rihanna, we’ve waited for you,” says another. As the “Work” singer comes into view, more voices talk about the drought since she dropped her last album, 2016’s Anti. “RiRi, where have you been?” shouts one as another says, “Rihanna is who everyone has been waiting for.”

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 22 MINUTES AGO