ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Teases 1st Look At The Legendary Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Fans Have ‘Waited For’ In Trailer

The world is dark and featureless at the start of the trailer for Rihanna‘s Super Bowl LVII Halftime show, much like how life has been for Rihanna stans as they’ve waited for new music these past seven years. Suddenly, Rihanna, 34, as a disembodied voice says, “It’s been 2,190 days…” “Rihanna, we’ve waited for you,” says another. As the “Work” singer comes into view, more voices talk about the drought since she dropped her last album, 2016’s Anti. “RiRi, where have you been?” shouts one as another says, “Rihanna is who everyone has been waiting for.”
GLENDALE, AZ
SFGate

James Cameron Praises ‘Avatar 2’ Nearing $2 Billion: ‘Enough With Streaming Already! I’m Tired of Sitting on My A–’

As “Avatar: The Way of Water” gets closer to the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, James Cameron says it’s a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance. Cameron spoke with Variety during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the “Avatar” sequel’s box office dominance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy