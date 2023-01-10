Read full article on original website
The Verge
OpenAI opens waitlist for ‘experimental’ paid version of ChatGPT with faster answers
ChatGPT is a sensation — but one that’s burning a hole in creator OpenAI’s pocket, with the company thought to be paying millions of dollars a month to keep the chatbot free to use. It’s no surprise, then, that as OpenAI seeks billions in funding from close partner Microsoft, the company is experimenting with ways to monetize its software.
Some Microsoft Teams features will move to new Premium edition
Microsoft is moving some Microsoft Teams features over to its more costly Premium edition. Microsoft Teams Premium has been available as a 30-day trial since last month and will soon have exclusive access to features like live translated captions, custom Together Mode scenes, and virtual appointment options. The Register spotted...
Microsoft investigating Windows Start menu and taskbar shortcuts disappearing
Microsoft says it’s investigating an issue in Windows that is causing application shortcuts in the Start menu or taskbar to disappear. Multiple IT admins have detailed the problem on Twitter and Reddit this morning, and it appears to be related to a recent update to the Microsoft Defender threat detections.
Upgrading the Skagen Falster 6 to Wear OS 3 removes a bunch of watchfaces
Fossil has started rolling out the Wear OS 3 update to its Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatches. The only catch is that doing so removes many watchfaces that were previously available — yet another factor you’ll have to weigh when deciding whether to upgrade to Wear OS 3.
Nvidia Broadcast can now deepfake your eyes to make you look at the camera
Nvidia’s streaming software now has an option to make it appear like you’re making eye contact with the camera, even if you’re looking somewhere else in real life. Using AI, the “Eye Contact” feature added to Nvidia Broadcast 1.4 will replace your eyes with “simulated” ones that are aligned with your camera — an effect that worked really well when we tested it ourselves, except for all the times it didn’t.
Nothing Phone 1 comes to US via $299 beta program
Nothing is finally giving people in the US a way to purchase its debut smartphone… sort of. After its CEO teased a “US launch” last month, the company has officially announced a new US-focused beta program. Customers can pay Nothing $299 and, in return, receive the black version of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to test. At launch last year, the phone was only officially sold in European and Asian markets.
Best Buy Makes a Move Customers Will Hate (and One They Will Love)
The tech retailer is heading toward the future...at a price.
The Verge and The Cut Partner on Seventh Season of Land of the Giants Podcast – About the Multi-Billion Dollar Dating App Industry
Land of the Giants, the Vox Media Podcast Network’s award-winning narrative franchise, today announced the launch of its seventh season, Dating Games. Marking a collaboration between two of Vox Media’s editorial brands, The Cut and The Verge, the six-episode series will examine the multi-billion dollar dating app industry and explore whether the business goals of the companies behind them are aligned with users’ romantic aspirations. Hosted by Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz (senior staff writer, The Cut) and Lakshmi Rengarajan (host, Paired by the People), the season will feature interviews with the founders of apps like Tinder and Bumble, Match Group executives, as well as former Tinder engineers, data scientists, neuroscientists, psychologists, app users, and more. The first episode is out today, and available here.
How ‘radioactive data’ could help reveal malicious AIs
Bit by bit, text generated by artificial intelligence is creeping into the mainstream. This week brought news that the venerable consumer tech site CNET, where I worked from 2012 to 2013, has been using “automation technology” to publish at least 73 explainers on financial topics since November. While the site has refused to answer any questions, it’s hardly the first news organization to explore replacing human labor with robots: the Associated Press has been publishing automated stories since 2014.
Wednesday’s top tech news: Apple might make a touchscreen MacBook Pro
Samsung has officially revealed a February 1st Unpacked event, when we’ll almost certainly see its Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphone lineup. If past years are anything to go by, the next three weeks will be filled with news about upcoming smartphones from official and unofficial sources alike. These teaser trailers from Samsung China fall into the former camp.
Twitter defaults to a For You page now, just like TikTok
Twitter is changing how you move between the algorithmically-driven timeline and the reverse chronological one and making the algorithmic feed the default. In a change rolling out to iOS users first, the company has taken away the star button at the top right that let you switch between two feeds. In its place are two tabs — one labeled “For You” and the other “Following” — and when you open the app, you’ll see the For You tab first.
Microsoft announces Xbox Developer_Direct game show for January 25th
Microsoft is holding a “Developer_Direct” event on January 25th. Together with Bethesda, Microsoft is getting ready to detail its plans for Xbox this year, which should include a closer look at some Xbox games expected soon and important Xbox Game Pass additions. “Presented by the game creators themselves...
Samsung will give you a $50 credit when you reserve and preorder the Galaxy S23
Samsung’s next Unpacked event will kick off on February 1st, when we expect it to launch the Galaxy S23 and a new Galaxy Book laptop. As usual, the company has opened up some promotions that can earn you free credit to use in its online store. From now through the day of the event, simply placing a free reservation for either the Galaxy S23 or the Galaxy Book will set you up to get a $50 gift card, or $100 if you choose to reserve both. The catch is that, to get this credit, you have to follow through with preordering them once the floodgate opens on February 1st.
Some third-party Twitter apps appear to be broken
Some third-party Twitter clients such as Twitterific and Tweetbot appear to be experiencing an outage, though the cause is currently unclear. Developers haven’t received any communication from the company about whether the issue is caused by a bug or something else, according to a Mastodon post from Paul Haddad, one of Tweetbot’s creators.
Podcast subscribers want more podcasts
This is Hot Pod, The Verge’s newsletter about podcasting and the audio industry. Sign up here. Hope you all had a great weekend. I don’t have any podcast thoughts today, but I did see the Roundabout Theater’s gender-reversed 1776, and it absolutely slapped. As my friend Olivia said, 1776 was made as propaganda and has no business being as good as it is (it’s also more clear-eyed about American politics than Hamilton, but I digress). Plus, the movie version has Mr. Feeny as John Adams — what a gift.
Six smart home finds from CES 2023 you may have missed
The smart home at CES wasn’t all Matter, Matter, Matter. At The Verge, we covered the launch of literally dozens of new products at the big consumer tech show. From innovations in smart lighting and exciting products in smart home energy management to flying cameras and wirelessly charging smart locks, there was a lot of great new tech to see.
Meta is further limiting how advertisers can target teens on Facebook and Instagram
Meta is further restricting how advertisers on its platforms target users under 18, the company announced today. Starting next month, the company is removing the ability for advertisers to target kids on Facebook and Instagram by gender, though they’ll still be able to use age and location. In 2021, Meta rolled back ad targeting based on the interests and activity of teen users, a catch-all term for the trove of data the company collects about your internet activity. With this most recent tightening of rules, advertisers will also no longer be able to target teens based on in-app engagement, like Instagram and Facebook pages they follow and like.
What CES 2023 taught us about the year ahead in TVs
Another CES has come and gone. And after spending a few days reflecting on what I saw at the big trade show, it’s clear that 2023 will be a relatively quiet year for TVs on the whole. There were no major breakthroughs or new standards demonstrated at the show — at least none that will make it into your living room this year.
Verily, Alphabet’s health-focused company, is cutting jobs
Verily, the health-focused company housed under Google parent Alphabet, is laying off staff and announcing a sweeping reorganization, as shared in an email from CEO Stephen Gillett posted on Verily’s blog. “Approximately 15 percent of Verily roles” have been cut, Gillett said, which translates to more than 200 employees, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Microsoft to force Xbox consoles into energy saver mode as it rolls out smarter option
Microsoft is planning to switch Xbox Series X and S owners over to an energy-saving power mode in a bid for sustainability and cost savings. The Shutdown (energy saving) power option was made default on Xbox consoles shipped since last March, but millions of Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S consoles still use the more convenient Sleep (Instant On) option.
