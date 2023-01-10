Read full article on original website
Right-of-way request could signal life in Missoula’s Riverfront Triangle
The latest request for right-of-way vacation was submitted by the property's new owner, Riverfront LLC, represented by WGM Group.
Fairfield Sun Times
Crow family dances for NIke in Missoula
In Missoula, one Crow family put on their regalia and did some traditional dancing for a promotional shoot at the University of Montana.
2022 Montana weather: Shocks, sweaty and frozen
If you ever want to show people the contrasts in Montana weather, 2022 might be one of the best examples. That's because the year just concluded and took us to the extremes with temperatures that soared well over a hundred degrees in mid-summer and went far below zero at Christmastime.
Run for Greatness: Places to Train for the Missoula Marathon
Running a long distance is no easy task, and if that intimidates you then definitely don't look up why we call it a marathon. This year (2023) the Missoula Marathon and the Missoula Half Marathon is on Sunday, June 25th, so you still have plenty of time to prepare. If you'd like some guidance you can register with Run Wild Missoula, a training group that meets twice a week at different locations for a 17-week course starting on February 26th. If you'd rather train solo, here are some places you can run around and around and around:
Massive Mansion For Sale: Own A Huge Piece of Montana History
The stunning home that was Marcus Daly's headquarters is remodeled and currently for sale. It's REALLY big and really gorgeous. This listing says it can sleep 32 people. Although most people think of Butte or Anaconda when you mention Marcus Daly, but this Copper King of Montana had a home built in Hamilton, Montana. When you compare the size, history, and beauty of this property - it almost seems to be a bargain, listed shy of $4 million. It's the "Downtown Daly Bitterroot Mansion".
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Huge Success: A Recap of The Missoula Wedding Fair 2023
There's a lot that goes into a wedding, so it can be a real challenge to find everything you need— unless you were at the Missoula Wedding Fair yesterday (01/08/2023) that is. The Missoula Wedding Fair, in its 35th year, featured a variety of exhibitors that covered all the...
Watch your step: Big construction returns to Missoula Airport this spring
In just a few weeks, the next phase of major construction at the Missoula Montana Airport will get underway. But this time, construction of the new East Concourse won't bring the kind of major disruption the airport saw during the new main terminal construction over a two-year period. The airport...
Missoula Local Government Academy Returns After COVID Hiatus
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the city of Missoula is bringing back the popular Local Government Academy, for an opportunity to learn how the city and other elected officials make decisions, develop a budget, observe law enforcement and fire departments, and more.
REMEMBER WHEN? Diamond & Silk Rocked The House in Montana [AUDIO]
We were sad to hear Diamond from the conservative duo has passed. Today we're reminiscing on their visit to Montana. Originally published Sept. 19, 2019 / Republished Jan. 11, 2023. Our friends in Kalispell, Bozeman, Missoula, and elsewhere in Montana are going to want to bring Diamond & Silk to...
Missoula Robber Beats Victim, Gets Arrested the Next Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Hawthorn Street. When the officers arrived, they spoke to the male victim. The victim said he met a male named Ross earlier in the...
NBCMontana
Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
$402,000 Annual Budget for TSOS Now Falls on Hope Rescue Mission
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The new hard-sided TSOS (Temporary Safe Outdoor Space) shelter is officially open for business in its new location in front of the Trinity Affordable Housing complex under construction just off West Broadway in Missoula. During last week’s press conference that previewed the grand opening, KGVO...
‘Huge Increase’ in Hospitalizations and Flu Cases in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Without more people getting the flu vaccine, when the flu season reaches its apex in February, according to Pam Whitney, Infectious Disease Nurse at the Missoula City-County Health Department, ‘we’ll see numbers higher than we’ve ever seen’. A Dire Prediction about...
Students Safe With Repairs Coming for Missoula school Roof
Missoula County Public Schools will need emergency repairs to temporarily fix a roof beam problem at Sentinel High School. But the good news is that the hazard isn't as bad as first feared, and the school has been able to keep vocational classes going. The problem in the auto shop...
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Missoula City and County Now Own the U.S. Federal Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced on Friday that the city and county of Missoula are officially the new owners of the former federal building on East Broadway at no cost to city or county taxpayers. KGVO News spoke to Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess on Friday afternoon about...
U of Montana Professor’s True-Crime Podcast Named Among the Best
I'm starting to think the only people not doing podcasts these days are you and me. And I'm not even so sure about you. Yes, it is a pod-eat-pod world out there, especially in the ultra-competitive category of whodunnits. That makes an accomplishment like this even more noteworthy. And it's cool to help spread the word that a University of Montana professor is receiving some very nice accolades for her contributions to the true-crime category!
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
