Missoula, MT

Newstalk KGVO

2022 Montana weather: Shocks, sweaty and frozen

If you ever want to show people the contrasts in Montana weather, 2022 might be one of the best examples. That's because the year just concluded and took us to the extremes with temperatures that soared well over a hundred degrees in mid-summer and went far below zero at Christmastime.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Run for Greatness: Places to Train for the Missoula Marathon

Running a long distance is no easy task, and if that intimidates you then definitely don't look up why we call it a marathon. This year (2023) the Missoula Marathon and the Missoula Half Marathon is on Sunday, June 25th, so you still have plenty of time to prepare. If you'd like some guidance you can register with Run Wild Missoula, a training group that meets twice a week at different locations for a 17-week course starting on February 26th. If you'd rather train solo, here are some places you can run around and around and around:
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Massive Mansion For Sale: Own A Huge Piece of Montana History

The stunning home that was Marcus Daly's headquarters is remodeled and currently for sale. It's REALLY big and really gorgeous. This listing says it can sleep 32 people. Although most people think of Butte or Anaconda when you mention Marcus Daly, but this Copper King of Montana had a home built in Hamilton, Montana. When you compare the size, history, and beauty of this property - it almost seems to be a bargain, listed shy of $4 million. It's the "Downtown Daly Bitterroot Mansion".
HAMILTON, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Local Government Academy Returns After COVID Hiatus

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the city of Missoula is bringing back the popular Local Government Academy, for an opportunity to learn how the city and other elected officials make decisions, develop a budget, observe law enforcement and fire departments, and more.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Robber Beats Victim, Gets Arrested the Next Day

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Hawthorn Street. When the officers arrived, they spoke to the male victim. The victim said he met a male named Ross earlier in the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

U of Montana Professor’s True-Crime Podcast Named Among the Best

I'm starting to think the only people not doing podcasts these days are you and me. And I'm not even so sure about you. Yes, it is a pod-eat-pod world out there, especially in the ultra-competitive category of whodunnits. That makes an accomplishment like this even more noteworthy. And it's cool to help spread the word that a University of Montana professor is receiving some very nice accolades for her contributions to the true-crime category!
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

