‘Love is what the world’s about’: Pike County flower shop creates senior adoption program for Valentine’s Day

East KY Dream Center reopens in new location, focused on better serving community
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center (EKDC) has recently outgrown its former location in downtown Pikeville and found a new home just down the street. When it was founded nearly five years ago, EKDC only served about 50 meals each day, but has quickly grown to over 400 meals a day.
Making A Difference | Elderly woman shares excitement after phone service restored after 11 days
INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - We introduced you to an elderly woman in Inez, Kentucky who has not had consistent phone service for 11 days. Irene Hensley battles health complications. She says the most concerning part about living without phone service is the thought of how difficult it would be getting help if an emergency were to happen.
Twin Rocks Bible Camp in ‘dire’ situation before summer camp season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Twin Rocks Bible Camp is in financial trouble, as they look to prepare for the summer camp season. Twin Rocks Bible Camp in Perry County has hosted church groups and campers since the 1940s. Owner Michael Barnett says the camp has run into financial troubles. Barnett...
People in Perry County take part in giveaway
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon. Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.
15 years later and still no answers in killing of beloved Perry County preacher
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been 15 years since Marion Estep was found shot and killed in his car on the Hal Rogers Parkway. To this day the case remains unsolved. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle is Estep’s grandson. “He knew that there was more to life than...
Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne among those honored by Kentucky Arts Council
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County native Bobby Osborne was one of nine people honored by the Kentucky Arts Council in a ceremony at the Capitol Tuesday morning. The 91-year-old Osborne is being recognized with one of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history worldwide.
Highway 15 back open near Carr Creek Lake Marina
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 was closed earlier Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck hauling coal overturned near the Carr Creek Lake Marina. Officials tell WYMT that the roadway is back open as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the truck was taken from the scene for medical...
Officials looking for U-Haul driver that tried to pick up a student
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning. Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.
Harlan County’s Dalton Blakley signs with Kentucky Christian bass fishing
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Dalton Blakley will continue his bass fishing career at the next level. Blakley signed with Kentucky Christian, the first Black Bear to receive a bass fishing scholarship. After the 2021-22 season, KCU finished 21st in the national bass fishing rankings.
Community searches for answers after medical facility closes
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A local dialysis center closes with little to no warning. “The seniors at McDowell County are the most vulnerable in the state. Dialysis is not a luxury. It’s a life-saving necessity. These seniors are now burdened with how to get to neighboring counties just to survive, this is an emergent and […]
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
Missing Knott County woman found safe
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
Prestonsburg PD training for the unexpected
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department is working through its annual Kentucky League of Cities training, taking violence virtual. “It’s about as real as it gets- as what you’re going to face on the street,” said PPD PIO Brad Caldwell. The program, which offers hundreds...
Open Skate at The Mountain Homeplace in Paintsville
Looking for something fun to do for the whole family? Grab a group of friends and family...
Elderly woman’s phone service restored after 11 days
INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - An elderly woman who lives in Inez said she has dealt with inconsistent phone service for the past 11 days. Irene Hensley, who is in her 70s and battles a number of health complications, says the scariest part has been praying that an unexpected emergency does not arise -- since it would be extremely difficult to reach 911 without phone service.
Severe weather safety tips
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From tornados to severe thunderstorms or snow first responders said they are prepared for any weather that mother nature throws this way. “We have our four-wheel drive units in service and stocked and ready to go with fluid warmers, additional blankets and we have the studded tires on our two-wheel drive ambulances. That way we can access patients that need to be accessed that need to go to the hospital in an emergency situation,” said John Adkins with Perry County Ambulance.
Law enforcement find, charge suspected caller in reported bomb threat at Martin Co. High School
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to reports of a bomb threat after a call to Martin County Dispatch. Dispatch received a hang-up call around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When dispatchers called back, someone on the other line...
Police identify U-Haul truck driver that tried to pick up young girl
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Its a close call that is shaking up one Harlan County community. “You just never know what’s gonna happen in today’s climate,” said Frank Shope, Harlan Independent Schools’ Safe Schools and Transportation Director. On Monday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received...
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va (WYMT) - A West Virginia woman is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges for her role in an incident during a recent high school basketball game. Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Michelle Taylor Napier was arrested Monday in Logan County.
Eastern Ky. poll workers bring building and election security concerns to elections board
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County election workers Jenny Williams and Nancy Collins worked at the old Chavies Elementary School on Election Day in November. They said the building did not have heat, enough voting spaces or an indoor restroom. Williams said she believes the building was unsuitable to use as a polling place.
