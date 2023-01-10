Update by the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Schools will reopen on Wednesday, January 11, throughout Santa Barbara Unified School District. The shelter-in-place has been lifted, yet, we know that some may still experience delays arriving at school or work. We understand that many of our community members are still being impacted by the remnants of this storm; please reach out if you need help. Buses may be late, delayed, or unavailable tomorrow. If you are able to drive your child to school, please do so. If you have been displaced due to this storm and are in temporary housing, send us a note to askthesuperintendent@sbunified.org, and we will connect you with resources.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO