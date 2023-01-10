Read full article on original website
Emergency Dredging Operations Scheduled for Santa Barbara Waterfront
POST STORM UPDATE: The harbor entrance remains extremely impacted & hazardous to navigate. The Waterfront Dept is working with the Army Corps of Engineers on scheduling emergency dredging operations ASAP. An Army Corps vessel is conducting a survey of the Federal Channel and other impacted areas. Cleanup efforts are wrapping...
COUNTY TO CONDUCT SEDIMENT DEPOSIT OPERATIONS AT GOLETA BEACH
Due to recent rainfall and the increased chance of future storms, Santa Barbara County Public Works will begin sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach. The sediment deposit will start as soon as Wednesday, January 11, and will continue as needed until facilities have been cleared. Operations will occur Monday through Friday Weekend work may be required to complete the process sooner and minimize beach closures.
Post Storm Nature Views
Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System
Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts. The National Weather Service is advising that scattered showers will move into...
Aerial Footage of Montecito Storm Damage
I was able to capture some aerial footage of the flooding Tuesday morning from Coast Village Road. Find more photos/videos @stimsonphoto on Instagram.
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
Evacuation Orders Lifted, Roadways Reopening
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with fire agencies and other public safety officials, has announced that as of 2:00 p.m. January 10, 2023, evacuation orders are lifted for the impacted areas of City of Carpinteria, Montecito, and City of Santa Barbara. Shelter in Place for impacted areas of the Cave Fire Burn Scar and Alisal Burn Scar and Foxen Canyon/Santa Maria Mesa/Tepusquet areas have also been lifted.
Small Airplane Makes Emergency Landing on Highway 246
A single engine airplane made an emergency landing near Highway 246 on Wednesday. At 12:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area east of the La Purisima Mission near Lompoc. Crews discoverd a two-seat, single engine aircraft with one occupant was forced to land on the roadway after...
Daring Storm Rescues Throughout Santa Barbara County
Emergency responders were on the scene of several rescues during Monday's storm in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Fire reports 15 people were evacuated on Monday evening due to flooding. This was in the 4200 block of Hibiscus in Orcutt. The Fire Department reports 500 homes are affected with...
Pacific Surfliner Service Temporarily Suspended North of Goleta Station
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service north of Goleta for emergency track repairs. Service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta will be suspended for up to 16 days.
Early Morning Structure Fire in Santa Ynez
County firefighters responded to an early morning structure fire in Santa Ynez. At 5:32 a.m., crews arrived in the 1000 block of Alisal Road for an active fire. An approximate 50x30 foot maintenances building was destroyed and multiple cars parked nearby were damaged. There were no injuries and the cause...
Goleta Waterfall Appears Again
Edhat readers share photos of the elusive Goleta waterfall. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
Annual Rose Pruning Event Postponed Due to Upcoming Storm
The annual volunteer event at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, is now scheduled for next Saturday, January 21. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has postponed its annual Rose Pruning Day in response to the storm expected this weekend. The event will now take place Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
County Schools Plan to Reopen Classrooms This Week
Update by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. An update to a prior news release shared this evening regarding Santa Barbara County public schools reopening tomorrow after a one-day closure today due to severe weather conditions. We learned that Cuyama schools will continue to stay closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
Santa Barbara Zoo Lights
Zoo Lights at the Santa Barbara Zoo is a wonderfully creative and beautiful art project. Hundreds of animals and plants crafted in fabric and illuminated with many thousands of colorful lights. Here are my many photos. Since I am a big fan of frogs, my wife took this photo of...
No Price Gouging Following Storm Event
On January 4, 2023, the Governor issued a Proclamation of a State of Emergency as a result of the severe winter storms affecting Santa Barbara County and the entire State of California. As a result, the price gouging protections of Penal Code Section 396 (PC 396), which are designed to “protect citizens from excessive and unjustified increases in the prices charged during or shortly after a declared state of emergency,” are in effect.
SB City Council Special Meeting Agenda Available
The Santa Barbara City Council is holding a special meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. This meeting will be held in the David Gebhard Room at 630 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. The meeting agenda can be found here: https://santabarbaraca.gov/government/mayor-city-council/city-council-meetings.
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: Jan 9
Week of January 9 - 13, 2023: council and advisory committee meetings of Santa Barbara City. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
SB Unified to Resume Classes Wednesday
Update by the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Schools will reopen on Wednesday, January 11, throughout Santa Barbara Unified School District. The shelter-in-place has been lifted, yet, we know that some may still experience delays arriving at school or work. We understand that many of our community members are still being impacted by the remnants of this storm; please reach out if you need help. Buses may be late, delayed, or unavailable tomorrow. If you are able to drive your child to school, please do so. If you have been displaced due to this storm and are in temporary housing, send us a note to askthesuperintendent@sbunified.org, and we will connect you with resources.
