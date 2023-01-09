Damar Hamlin update: Bills safety released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo for 'next stage of his recovery'

The Ravens travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals for the second time in two weeks this Sunday night, this time for the rights to advance to the divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. With many question marks surrounding this game — most notably the status of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' passing game — many bettors will likely shy away from both sides of the 8.5-point spread. Some might opt instead to delve into the player and game prop markets along with betting on the side and total, heightening the interest level of this AFC North clash.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO