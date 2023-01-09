Damar Hamlin update: Bills safety released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo for 'next stage of his recovery'

Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Withrow alum celebrated after helping save Damar Hamlin's life
UC Health physicians drafted John Bush Jr. to join a select team of respiratory therapists and doctors that handle emergency care for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin's positive updates gave Josh Allen 'spiritual awakening,' Bills QB says
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said the continuous positive updates on safety Damar Hamlin gave him a "spiritual awakening." Hamlin was released from the hospital on Wednesday.
Dolphins-Bills FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments includes Josh Allen and WHO!?
The second-seeded Bills host the seventh-seeded Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., opening their run at Super Bowl 57 with a divisional tilt on Wild Card weekend. With Josh Allen a top candidate for MVP (both in fantasy and reality) and Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the concussion protocol, sportsbooks largely have Buffalo running away with this one. Regardless, we have DFS lineups (and money!) to make, so we're heading to FanDuel to enter a single-game tournament.
Is Lamar Jackson playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on Ravens QB's playoff status vs. Bengals
One of the biggest questions heading into Wild Card Weekend is the status of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson, who hasn't played since Week 13 because of a sprained knee suffered against the Broncos, is the foundation upon which the Baltimore offense is built. The Ravens are averaging 13 points per game with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at the helm, and despite going 2-3 in that span, truth be told things look dire.
Ravens-Bengals DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments includes Joe Burrow and...Justin Tucker!?
The Ravens and Bengals will square off in Cincinnati for the second time in seven days in the wild-card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Many question marks surround this contest, most notably who will start under center for Baltimore and if anyone can slow down Joe Burrow and the Bengals' eight-game winning streak. One thing's for sure: this divisional tilt features plenty of star power, a fantasy feast of DFS options. We have a DraftKings Showdown lineup prepared for you for this exciting matchup.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TSN Archives: Dolphins win Super Bowl VII, finish 17-0 (Jan. 27, 1973, issue)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Super Bowl VI was only days away when Tom Landry made his largest, if unintentional, contribution to the American sports lexicon. "I can't recall their names," observed the Dallas coach in reference to the Miami Dolphins' defensive unit, "but they are a matter of great concern to us."
Why college football desperately needs to fix its postseason schedule
Imagine the AFC and NFC championship games getting more viewers than the Super Bowl. That is the world college football is living in right now. For the second time in three seasons, the College Football Playoff national championship game had fewer viewers than the CFP semifinals. A record-low 17.2 million viewers watched Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night after Georgia-Ohio State pulled in 22.4 million (on New Year’s Eve, no less) and TCU-Michigan had 21.7.
Best prop bets for Ravens-Bengals NFL wild-card playoff game: Over/under picks for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, more
The Ravens travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals for the second time in two weeks this Sunday night, this time for the rights to advance to the divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. With many question marks surrounding this game — most notably the status of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' passing game — many bettors will likely shy away from both sides of the 8.5-point spread. Some might opt instead to delve into the player and game prop markets along with betting on the side and total, heightening the interest level of this AFC North clash.
Dolphins vs. Bills odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL wild-card playoff game
The Bills' playoff journey begins with a familiar foe, as the Dolphins come to town to kick off Sunday's action on wild-card weekend (1 p.m., CBS). This will be a tiebreaker of sorts for Buffalo and Miami, who split the regular-season divisional series 1-1. The home team won each game by less than four points, with Miami prevailing 21-19 in Week 3 and Buffalo coming out on top 32-29 in Week 15. We have all the odds, tips, trends, and predictions to get you ready for the rubber match.
Madden 23 to remove CPR celebration from game after Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest
EA Sports is making changes to its Madden 23 celebration options in wake of Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest during the Week 17 Bills vs. Bengals game. The gaming company told CBS Sports that it would no longer offer a celebration during which players mimic the process of CPR. "EA...
Chiefs' Travis Kelce responds to Quinn Meinerz's 'Ring Around the Rosie' play criticism: 'It's kind of a f--- you play'
Beef. It's what's for dinner. And it's fueling the next great sports rivalry. The Chiefs and Broncos were polar opposites in terms of regular season success. Both having high hopes, on Kansas City answered the call, playing their way to the No. 1 seed in the AFC while Denver finished last in the division.
