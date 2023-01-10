ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

Statewide Ban of Assault Weapons

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Tuesday, the Illinois House approved the statewide ban of assault weapons. The Senate first passed the bill 34 to 20 on Monday, followed by a House vote of 68 to 41. The Protect Communities Act that bans assault weapons was passed on January 10th, 2023....
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Governor Pritzker signs assault weapon ban into law

Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law on Tuesday. It bans the sale and manufacturing of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. "In the end, what we believe is the proliferation and ready access to high-power weapons that have an original basis in...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois Lawmakers Approve Paid Leave for All Workers Act

Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with the Paid Leave for All Workers Act. The General Assembly yesterday approved a measure that would guarantee paid sick leave for all employees in the state. The measure is awaiting the signature of Governor Pritzker, who said he is looking forward to signing the legislation.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois 103rd General Assembly: Tax reform? Legalized mushrooms? GOP input?

(The Center Square) – The book is closed on Illinois' 102nd General Assembly. Illinois lawmakers are laying out their plans for the next two year term that begins Wednesday. The end of the lame-duck session for Illinois lawmakers was Tuesday, with the new General Assembly meeting for the first time Wednesday following separate House and Senate ceremonies in Springfield. Illinois lawmakers that will be a part of the 103rd General...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Reactions across the aisle on the assault weapons ban

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed the assault weapons ban into law, and there has been controversy surrounding the ban leading up to and after its passage. Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee said in part, "Neither myself nor my office will be checking to...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Rep. Bob Morgan on county sheriffs refusal to enforce ban on assault weapons

Illinois State Rep. (58th) Bob Morgan joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Protect Illinois Communities Act, that bans the sale of all assault weapons and magazines, and why he’s disappointed that sheriffs in some counties are refusing to enforce the law. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois lawmakers greenlight enhanced abortion protections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure protecting Illinois’ access to abortion from out-of-state meddling, making the state the latest to pursue such protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The bill, ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B....
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Legal Challenges To Assault Weapons Ban Expected Soon

Gun rights advocates say they will be going to court in a matter of days in an effort to overturn Illinois’s new assault weapons ban. Gun rights lobbyist Todd Vandermyde tells the Illinoize political newsletter that court challenges… including a request for an injunction to put the new law on hold… could be filed as early as next week.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?

Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471

Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Representative Bourne Thanks Constituents

State Representative Avery Bourne is wrapping up her time in the house and she says that she is honored to have been given the opportunity to represent the people of her district. Below you can find her press release that she issued thanking the constituents of the 95th Legislative District.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy