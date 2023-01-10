Read full article on original website
EFD crews battle apartment fire on Lafayette Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a working fire on Thursday night. Dispatch says the fire broke out at an apartment on the 900 block of Lafayette Avenue. The call originally came in around 9:28 p.m. Officials with the Evansville Fire Department told 14...
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
Police: Man arrested after driving car into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One man is now in custody after Henderson police say he drove his car into a house on Wednesday evening. This happened on the 400 block of Ray Street in Henderson. Officers on scene told 14 News the man came around the corner and claims his...
One person injured in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 600 block of Adams Avenue Monday evening. Investigators say there may have been several shooters or multiple guns involved. Police say shortly after the shots fired call, a man showed up a local hospital with a gunshot wound, but reportedly would […]
2 women hospitalized after knife attack in Dawson Springs; Man arrested
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police responded to a call for assistance with a domestic dispute run. According to a press release, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department made that call around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of H Haile Road in Dawson Springs. KSP says...
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was turning left onto Highway 1078 North before...
Another arrest made in Evansville fraud case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dozens of fraud, forgery and theft charges landed an Evansville woman behind bars, but now deputies say she has bonded out. Cathy L. Ott was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a case we covered over a month ago. Last September, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after […]
Jury finds Evansville man guilty after assaulting Circle K cashier
An Evansville man has been found guilty in a jury trial, after police say he assaulted a gas station clerk last year. James Payne was convicted of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement.
“IN-CUSTODY” DEATH INVESTIGATION
(CARMI) The investigation is continuing into an “in-custody” death that occurred last week in Wayne County. The State Police Division of Internal Investigation (DII) reports that at 11:58 late last Wednesday night, January 4th, an Illinois State Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one working headlight near Illinois Route 242 in Wayne County. As a result of the traffic stop, 59 year old Harry Weccele from Evansville, Indiana was taken into custody for driving while license suspended and for possession of methamphetamine, and was taken to the Wayne County Jail in Fairfield. Upon arrival at the County Jail, Weccele complained of shoulder pain at which time the the Jail called for an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Two police chases in Knox County
Three residents of Chicago were arrested overnight in Knox County by Indiana State Police. Arrest reports show 20-year-old Brianna Ransom was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle while 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins were charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number as well as Interfering with a Criminal Investigation.
Deputies: Man arrested after threat made to Henderson County Courthouse
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A suspect is now in custody after officials say a threat was made against the Henderson County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a bomb threat directed toward the courthouse on social media around 2:30 p.m.
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We are on alert for severe storms this morning. Authorities say a man has been arrested after driving a car into a house in Henderson. We’re told no one was inside the home at the time of the crash. A corrupted file is to blame for putting...
Woman arrested in deadly August hit and run in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit and run. [PREVIOUS: Update: Pedestrian dies after hit and run in Owensboro]. It happened back in August in the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Authorities say 25-year-old Jacob Simpson was found in the road after he...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Danny Halter, 41, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff Department on a probation violation and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $2,000. Jeremy Hunt, 34, was arrested on two counts of sex offender registration violations. Bond was set at $5,000. Travis Graber, 50, was arrested for operating a...
Fire rekindles in Union Co.
WAVERLY, Ky. (WFIE) - The same house that caught fire Tuesday, caught fire again Wednesday morning. Officials confirm it rekindled and was fully engulfed when they arrived. The first fire broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the home on Utley Utley Road. When our crews arrived on scene, they...
Authorities called to two-car crash in Gibson County
At least one person was injured in a crash in Gibson County on Thursday. Crews were at the scene of a crash in Gibson County Thursday.
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ event
One person taken to hospital after crash in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash near Highway 168 and 550 East around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. Officials with dispatch say a medical helicopter was called, but Sheriff Vanoven tells us one patient was driven to the hospital instead.
Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
