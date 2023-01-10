Read full article on original website
Panola College Alumni Association Seeking Alumni of the Year Nominations
January 11, 2023 - The Panola College Alumni Association is currently seeking nominations for its 2023 Alumni of the Year award. Nominations for this year’s award may be submitted through February 10 by completing the online form at panola.edu/alumni. Presented annually during the spring semester, the award recognizes alumni...
18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville
A wreck has blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke to the Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics team captain, Angelica Rodriguez, about their Regional Championship title for the Central U.S. area. They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore, but unfortunately lost. However, this is the first time that the Robotics team has reached this accomplishment.
Carthage ISD under soft lockdown due to nearby manhunt
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – All Carthage ISD campuses are under a soft lockdown “due to a police search for a suspect,” according to the district. In a release, the district said on Thursday morning the search located near Baker-Koonce Intermediate led to the soft lockdown status but that students and staff are not perceived to […]
Robert Lewis Marberry “Huck”
Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11AM with Bro. Dee Daniel officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 10AM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery, San Augustine, Texas.
Shelbyville VFD Hosting Community Night; Enjoy Chili, Cornhole, 42 Contests
Entry fees for the Cornhole Tournament and 42 Tournaments is $50 per team. Register now! Pay the night of the event! Message the "Shelbyville VFD" on Facebook. Winners receive a trophy!. Chili Cook-off has no entry fee. Chili will be sold for $6 a bowl and will include cheese, crackers,...
WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. The wreck was reported Thursday at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup. A...
Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
Timpson Middle School Honor Roll for 2nd Nine Weeks of 2022-23
January 10, 2023 - Timpson Middle School announces the All A and A/B Honor Roll for the 2nd Nine Weeks of the 2022-2023 school year. 7th Grade - Madison Grigsby, Gavin Hudson, and Aiden Otis. 8th Grade - Jerrin Bass, Luis Castillo, Brevan Hurst, Amelie Mastan, Maliah Norris, Kayson Pledger,...
Longview ISD trustees approves new 'sensory' playground equipment
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video not related to article, aired on Dec. 2022. The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved a new sensory-friendly playground for five elementary schools at a meeting on Monday. The new equipment will cost an estimated $76,000 and will be funded by the IDEA-B...
Stanley Burgay Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser
January 11, 2023 - Stanley Burgay Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser Friday, January 20, from 10:30am until Sold Out. B&B parking lot in Timpson. Pulled Pork sandwiches, chips and drink $10.
Four Tyler city parks get vandalized
The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
Center ISD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Agenda, Jan. 12
January 11, 2023 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Center Independent School District will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 beginning at 12:00 PM in the Center Independent School District Board Room, 107 Private Road 605, Center, TX 75935. The subjects to be discussed or...
Louisiana’s First Buc-ee’s Is Being Built 2-Hours East Of Longview
For decades now those traveling Texas interstates have sought rest, refuge, restrooms, refreshments and more at Buc-ee's. Travelers countdown to the exit after seeing that familiar beaver on the billboards showing the exit number. Then when that huge beaver in the sky gets in view, you know you'll be able to relieve yourself at the cleanest restrooms in the state of Texas!
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
LIST: Unsolved crimes in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a recent vigil for Kelly Wilson, who went missing in Upshur County in 1992. Gregg County is home to numerous unsolved crimes and cold cases. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers, they are seeking information on the...
Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to close, reopen as CAVA
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is set to close their doors on Jan. 18, but store employees said the restaurant will reopen as another Mediterranean restaurant. The Zoës Kitchen location in The Village at Cumberland Park will be turned into a CAVA fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. This change comes after CAVA group’s […]
Tyler business owner Lloyd Nichols launches campaign for city council
Tyler, TX -- With a standing-room-only crowd gathered to hear his announcement on Tuesday evening, Lloyd Nichols launched his campaign for Tyler City Council, District 5. Council member Bob Westbrook currently holds the seat but will not run for re-election due to reaching his term limit. “As a business owner...
New Tex-Mex Hot Spot in Longview, TX to Offer Hand-Crafted Margaritas
People in the Longview, Texas area are talking about their excitement over a new Tex-Mex Restaurant that will be opening in the very near future!. If there's one thing people all over East Texas love, it's Mexican food. Whether we're talking about the "authentic" culinary genre or the widely loved Tex-Mex flavor extravaganza, the more the merrier as far as we are concerned.
No students injured following crash involving Gilmer ISD school bus
GILMER, Texas — Gilmer ISD says no students were injured following a wreck involving a bus Thursday morning. According to the district, Bus 31 was involved in the crash. The students were moved to another bus which took them to school. GISD nurses will also examine the children at...
