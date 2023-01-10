ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MO

Students at St. Louis area elementary school switch to virtual learning after pipe burst

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Students at Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary School are going to school virtually, Monday, after an unexpected, extended winter break. Students and staff were supposed to go to school in-person, Monday. Instead, they were notified that air quality issues following a pipe burst on Christmas Day will force students to go back to school virtually, for now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Public works employee killed by falling tree in North County

NORMANDY, Mo. — An employee with the Normandy Public Works Department was killed by a falling tree Monday morning. According to Normandy Mayor Mark Beckmann, Harold Parker died while cutting down a tree in Hoelzel Park. Beckmann said the details of what went wrong are still unclear and the Missouri Department of Labor is investigating the incident.
NORMANDY, MO
Street to be renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS — A street will be renamed in honor of a St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty last year. The St. Louis Fire Department is hosting a street renaming ceremony Saturday, the day after the one-year anniversary of firefighter Ben Polson's death. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 1400 Shawmut Place, near Engine House 13. The department has welcomed the public to attend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Woman found dead in Freeburg, person of interest in custody

FREEBURG, Ill. — During a wellness check, Freeburg police officers found a woman dead Wednesday night. According to the Freeburg Police Department, officers discovered the woman dead upon arrival at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Deerfield Court. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 55-year-old...
FREEBURG, IL
Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard

ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis local news

