Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Students at St. Louis area elementary school switch to virtual learning after pipe burst
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Students at Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary School are going to school virtually, Monday, after an unexpected, extended winter break. Students and staff were supposed to go to school in-person, Monday. Instead, they were notified that air quality issues following a pipe burst on Christmas Day will force students to go back to school virtually, for now.
Public works employee killed by falling tree in North County
NORMANDY, Mo. — An employee with the Normandy Public Works Department was killed by a falling tree Monday morning. According to Normandy Mayor Mark Beckmann, Harold Parker died while cutting down a tree in Hoelzel Park. Beckmann said the details of what went wrong are still unclear and the Missouri Department of Labor is investigating the incident.
Street to be renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter
ST. LOUIS — A street will be renamed in honor of a St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty last year. The St. Louis Fire Department is hosting a street renaming ceremony Saturday, the day after the one-year anniversary of firefighter Ben Polson's death. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 1400 Shawmut Place, near Engine House 13. The department has welcomed the public to attend.
St. Louis grandpa begs thief to not steal car with his grandbaby inside
ST. LOUIS — "I got in as soon as he got in," Tyrone Hayes said. Early Monday Tyrone Hayes and his family got the scare of their lives outside his grandchildren's day care in north St. Louis. The Guardian Angel Child Care Center is located near north Vandeventer and...
‘It gave us our family’: 9-month-old Metro East boy receives heart transplant
MASCOUTAH, Ill. — A Metro East baby was recently given the gift of life thanks to the doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. His family lives in Mascoutah, but Children's Hospital is seemingly the only place 9-month-old Ben Hay has ever known. “We took him home for eight...
Woman found dead in Freeburg, person of interest in custody
FREEBURG, Ill. — During a wellness check, Freeburg police officers found a woman dead Wednesday night. According to the Freeburg Police Department, officers discovered the woman dead upon arrival at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Deerfield Court. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 55-year-old...
Metro East strip mall lands tenants, including one new to St. Louis, in $7M redevelopment
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A big-box shopping center in the Metro East has landed two large anchor tenants for a $7 million redevelopment that will fill nearly 70,000 square feet of space that’s been sitting empty for four years. Construction is underway at Nameoki Commons shopping plaza at...
St. Louis, St. Louis County investing Rams settlement money to help future community-driven plans
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Thursday they are investing millions in Rams settlement money into treasury bonds until they decide on how to use it to serve its residents. The historic settlement came from a lawsuit filed by St....
City condemns, boards up historic Railway Exchange building downtown
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has condemned and boarded up the historic Railway Exchange building downtown in a bid to encourage its out-of-state owner to maintain the property. After the city was granted an emergency condemnation Jan. 4, police officers swept the entire 1.2 million-square-foot building...
Rep. Bush, Sen. Hawley back call for more radioactive tests at Hazelwood School District
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — In an unusual show of bipartisanship, Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri asked the federal government to perform more testing for radioactive contamination on properties owned by the Hazelwood School District. In a letter sent Wednesday to U.S. Army...
Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after police were called to Lift...
St. Louis police looking for missing 90-year-old man with Alzheimer's
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a 90-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who has not been seen since Tuesday morning. According to an Endangered Silver Advisory, David Edwards left his home on Calvin Avenue at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since.
New St. Louis police chief shares optimistic message with department
ST. LOUIS — The new chief of police for the City of St. Louis shared an optimistic and forward-looking message with the department Monday. The email was sent by Robert Tracy, whose first day leading the department was Monday. The email read:. Good morning,. As I prepare to be...
Creve Coeur police investigate rash of car thefts in low-crime area
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The carjacking was caught on surveillance video on a New Year's Eve afternoon in Creve Coeur. Creve Coeur police said a man was putting air in his SUV at a gas station near Olive Boulevard and Schulte Road when two men first looped around. One of them then hopped out of a black passenger vehicle and stole the driver's running vehicle.
Hundreds sign petition to end illegal dumping in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — On Tuesday, old couches, TVs and garbage bags were scattered throughout Washington Avenue in East St. Louis. The abandoned trash is what Robert Owens faces every day when he looks out over his backyard. "It is a very sore eye, to the neighborhood, to...
Daughter thanks law enforcement for helping catch man connected with woman's 2004 death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family is thankful for the work put in to solve the mystery of their mother's death. A man was charged this week in the 2004 murder case where a woman was found dead in Wright City, Missouri. Deanna Denise Howland's body was found...
Victim's family is hopeful after police identify hit-and-run suspect 1 year after Florissant mom died
ST. LOUIS — The past year has been a heart-wrenching for the family of Shawntae Herron. "I'm just starting to grieve and it's very hard," Tiffany Love said. "My mama was beautiful, and I think about her every day," Taira Herron said. Tears poured from Tiara Herron's eyes when...
Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard
ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
Maryland Heights man charged with murder in 2004 headless torso case
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Maryland Heights man on Wednesday was charged in a 2004 murder case where a woman's torso was found at a rest stop in Wright City, Missouri. Mike Anthony Clardy, 63, was charged with second-degree murder and one count of abandonment of a corpse.
'It’s amazing': Rosati-Kain celebrates staying open, leaders share detailed plans for the future
ST. LOUIS — A century-old school celebrates its new path forward. Rosati-Kain High School has been in the Central West End for decades and school leaders hope the legacy continues for years to come. This is after shocking news was revealed at the end of September: The all-girls high...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0