KWCH.com
Kansas governor unveils 2024 proposed budget
After 200 years and countless travelers, a celebration commemorates the Santa Fe Trail's bicentennial. 12 News DC Bureau discusses discovery of classified documents connected with President Biden. Updated: 12 hours ago. 12 News looks further into the investigation surrounding the discovery of classified documents at two locations linked to President...
KWCH.com
Lawmakers push to change statute of limitations following report on abuse by Kansas clergy
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of a report into sexual abuse by clergy members in Kansas, state lawmakers on Thursday in Topeka, introduced legislation that aims to reform the statute of limitations for crimes involving sexual misconduct and abuse. The KBI report into sexual abuse by clergy members...
KAKE TV
Kansas rep introduces bill to move KHP under Attorney General's office to help with recruitment
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol, like most law enforcement agencies, is struggling to fill openings. State lawmakers disagree about some of the reasons behind the issue, and now a new bill could change who the department reports to. Some Republican legislators say the department isn't able to...
KWCH.com
Tax cuts, special education funding among priorities in Kansas governor’s surplus budget
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lawmakers are coming into the legislative session with a more-than $2 billion budget surplus. Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly indicated how she’d like to see some of that money spent. “Medicaid expansion, fully funding K-12 and getting us on a path of full compliance with...
More combative Kris Kobach takes over as Kan. attorney general
TOPEKA (AP) —Governor Laura Kelly and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office Monday. The ceremony caps a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws. Kobach and his family marked his return...
Wichita Eagle
Roger Marshall fights for the ‘Kansas way of life.’ Whose life is he talking about? | Opinion
Is there such a thing as the “Kansas way of life”?. Sen. Roger Marshall clearly thinks so. The Kansas Republican recently sent out a year-in-review press release recapping his work. The headline? “Sen. Marshall Fights to Defend Kansas Way of Life in Second Year.” That followed an earlier overview of his 2021 efforts: “Sen. Marshall Fights to Defend Kansas Way of Life in First Year.”
KAKE TV
State representatives discuss Kansas water crisis
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) -We are in a water crisis, this according to Kansas's leading scientists as water levels fall across the state. The most endangered water source, the Ogalalla Aquifer underneath western Kansas, has water levels that in some spots have fallen up to 200 feet, causing wells to go dry. It's a problem that's quietly crept up on Kansans over the last fifty years.
KWCH.com
Gov. Kelly orders flag at half-staff for veteran Wichita firefighter captain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags across Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Friday, January 13, 2023, in honor of Wichita Firefighter Captain Larry “The Legend” Feuerborn. The 44-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department died unexpectedly on January...
Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers
Gov. Laura Kelly's budget ends the state food sales tax in April, offers 5% raise to qualified state workers, expands Medicaid and invests in education. The post Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Gov. Kelly does not have COVID, original test was false positive
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Office of Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Thursday announced that the governor does not have COVID-19. After experiencing cold-like symptoms and testing positive Tuesday, self-isolated, and worked from home. She continued to test, and after several subsequent negative tests, her physician and experts at the KDHE determined that she does not have COVID and that the original test was a false positive.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
Kansas Republicans spurn the voters and results they don’t like while reheating tired humbug
The first few days of the 2023 Kansas legislative session have exposed a core contradiction: Elected Republican lawmakers only respect the elections that put them in power. Other elections, such as those on the local level or for statewide constitutional amendments, don’t carry the same weight. Indeed, they might not represent the will of the […] The post Kansas Republicans spurn the voters and results they don’t like while reheating tired humbug appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle
Newly-sworn Kansas AG Kris Kobach floats action against federal environmental policies
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who campaigned on suing President Joe Biden, said Monday he would begin his time in office by targeting the Democratic administration’s environmental policies. Minutes after taking office, Kobach said his first actions in office would center on federal rules governing rivers and streams and...
KAKE TV
'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID-19
Governor Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Governor's office.
Kansas GOP rails against ‘woke agenda,’ will work toward stricter abortion rules
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans have vowed to fight the rise of a “sexualized woke agenda” across the state, saying they will work to pass legislation to stop the ideology, though conservative lawmakers have differing opinions on what the woke agenda is, and how to prevent it. Senate President Ty Masterson and House Majority Leader Dan […] The post Kansas GOP rails against ‘woke agenda,’ will work toward stricter abortion rules appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
northeastnews.net
Kansas Statehood dates to First Territorial Capitol
This week’s Historic postcard is a C.T. American Art Blue-Sky postcard published by E.D. Zellner of Junction City, Kan., showing the first Territorial Capitol Building, now located on the Fort Riley Army Post. The building itself was built in 1855 during the Bleeding Kansas era prior to the American...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to fully fund Kansas special education for the first time in years
TOPEKA — After years of school districts shouldering the burden for special education costs, the governor announced a five-year plan to fully fund special education across the state. Adam Proffitt, Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget director, explained the particulars of her plans for fiscal year 2024 during a Thursday meeting. Under the plan, $72.4 million will be […] The post Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to fully fund Kansas special education for the first time in years appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
abc17news.com
Kansas right pushing back more aggressively on LGBTQ rights
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Kansas legislators are pushing back more aggressively this year on LGBTQ-rights issues than in the past two years. They now propose to ban gender-affirming care for trangender youth and restrict how public schools discuss sexual orientation and gender identity. Those are in addition to the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s K-through-12, club and college sports they pursued in 2021 and 2022. The measure on transgender athletes is part of GOP leaders’ agenda for this year, and Senate President Ty Masterson said he wants to pursue restrictions on how schools deal with human sexuality issues in their classrooms. Two GOP senators have introduced the measure on gender-affirming care.
KWCH.com
FF12: Will Kansas’ death row inmates ever be executed?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Currently in Kansas, nine men are on death row. Will they ever be executed? If so, who makes that decision? Where would it happen, and how much does the process cost? With the U.S. Supreme Court declining to hear appeals from Jonathan and Reginald Carr, questions come regarding the next steps and how the death penalty process works in Kansas.
