Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday.

Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following:

• Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle

• Driving While Impaired

• Driving While License Revoked

• Assault with Physical Injury on a Law Enforcement Officer

• Injury to Personal Property

Police noticed a suspicious victim at a home on South Sally Jenkins Street around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle fled the scene, which led to a chase.

During the chase, the suspect struck an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s vehicle before eventually wrecking on Hwy 111/122 North. Officials said Moody then fled the scene before she was eventually captured.

Moody received a $52,000 secured bond and was held in the Edgecombe County Jail. A Pinetops officer and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputy were each treated at Vidant Medical Center in Tarboro for injuries before being released.

