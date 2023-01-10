ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Former Kentucky RB Kavosiey Smoke commits to Colorado

Former Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke is on his way west to join Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffalos in Boulder. Smoke announced his commitment out of the transfer portal to Colorado on Wednesday as he'll leave Lexington after parts of five seasons with the Wildcats. The 5-foot-9 running back...
BOULDER, CO
Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?

Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
VILLANOVA, PA

