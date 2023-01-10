ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATV

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen ATV. Deputies are looking for a 2002 Suzuki Ozark ATV. They said it was stolen from Goins Road in the Rockholds community. According to police, the theft happened late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Police identify U-Haul truck driver that tried to pick up young girl

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Its a close call that is shaking up one Harlan County community. “You just never know what’s gonna happen in today’s climate,” said Frank Shope, Harlan Independent Schools’ Safe Schools and Transportation Director. On Monday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Middlesboro woman charged with using mail to threaten her own son-in-law

BELL CO., Ky. (WVLT) - A woman in Middlesboro was cited and charged with terroristic threats and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Middlesboro Police Department. According to Lieutenant Barry Cowan, Debbie Mills sent threatening letters to her own son-in-law while using clippings from magazines to convey her messages.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wymt.com

Missing Knott County woman found safe

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Prestonsburg PD training for the unexpected

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department is working through its annual Kentucky League of Cities training, taking violence virtual. “It’s about as real as it gets- as what you’re going to face on the street,” said PPD PIO Brad Caldwell. The program, which offers hundreds...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing life in prison after a federal court sentenced him for multiple drug and firearm possession charges. According to a release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 12 following a three-day trial on multiple charges: According to the release, Smallwood […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Drugs And Guns Seized During Police Raid On Car Wash

Two individuals are currently being held without bond in a Southwestern Virginia jail for their alleged roles in a raid conducted at a Lee County car wash. The raid was conducted by members of the sheriff’s office and the Southwestern Virginia Drug Task Force at a business in Jonesville.
LEE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
BELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy