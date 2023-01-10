Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATV
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen ATV. Deputies are looking for a 2002 Suzuki Ozark ATV. They said it was stolen from Goins Road in the Rockholds community. According to police, the theft happened late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Crews cut two cars open to pull victims out during serious crash in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews had a busy night in Laurel County on Thursday. In a Facebook post, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad say crews responded to a serious crash involving five different cars around 6:30. It happened on I-75 near the 40-mile marker. We are told...
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
Police identify U-Haul truck driver that tried to pick up young girl
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Its a close call that is shaking up one Harlan County community. “You just never know what’s gonna happen in today’s climate,” said Frank Shope, Harlan Independent Schools’ Safe Schools and Transportation Director. On Monday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received...
Middlesboro woman charged with using mail to threaten her own son-in-law
BELL CO., Ky. (WVLT) - A woman in Middlesboro was cited and charged with terroristic threats and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Middlesboro Police Department. According to Lieutenant Barry Cowan, Debbie Mills sent threatening letters to her own son-in-law while using clippings from magazines to convey her messages.
Missing Knott County woman found safe
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
Prestonsburg PD training for the unexpected
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department is working through its annual Kentucky League of Cities training, taking violence virtual. “It’s about as real as it gets- as what you’re going to face on the street,” said PPD PIO Brad Caldwell. The program, which offers hundreds...
15 years later and still no answers in killing of beloved Perry County preacher
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been 15 years since Marion Estep was found shot and killed in his car on the Hal Rogers Parkway. To this day the case remains unsolved. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle is Estep’s grandson. “He knew that there was more to life than...
THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
Fire in Laurel County destroys cabinet carpentry building
A building in Laurel County used by workers to construct cabinets is a near complete loss after a large fire.
Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing life in prison after a federal court sentenced him for multiple drug and firearm possession charges. According to a release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 12 following a three-day trial on multiple charges: According to the release, Smallwood […]
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
Drugs And Guns Seized During Police Raid On Car Wash
Two individuals are currently being held without bond in a Southwestern Virginia jail for their alleged roles in a raid conducted at a Lee County car wash. The raid was conducted by members of the sheriff’s office and the Southwestern Virginia Drug Task Force at a business in Jonesville.
Accused Monarch shooter assigned private attorney due to conflict of interest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of firing a weapon several times inside Monarch Apartments on New Year’s Day – when a 19-year-old from Kingsport was fatally shot – appeared in court Wednesday morning. Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting. Police previously told […]
Knott County man sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knott County man was sentenced to 298 months in federal prison on Tuesday following a drug investigation. On February 10, 2022, police said they tried to pull over a car, but Tony Minor, 44, ran away. Minor was later arrested, and officials said they...
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
