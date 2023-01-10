Read full article on original website
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
NHL
Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
NSH@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'
Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
NHL
'Its next man up' for the Stars on a two-game road trip to New York
With Hintz out for an upper-body injury and Gurianov back, the team adapts to lineup changes. The Stars have been the healthiest team in hockey this season, so missing Roope Hintz (who is out with an upper body injury) could be a bit of a challenge. Because the team has...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks
The Oilers finish the California portion of their four-game road trip with a Friday night matchup at SAP Center against the San Jose Sharks. The Edmonton Oilers continue their road trip in California with a Friday night contest against the San Jose Sharks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet...
NHL
Andersen returns, Hurricanes top Blue Jackets to end 4-game skid
COLUMBUS -- Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in his return from injury for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. The 33-year-old goalie missed 29 games with a lower-body injury. He hadn't played since Nov. 6, a 3-1 loss to...
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Predators-Maple Leafs, Sharks-Kings
Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Nashville Predators (19-14-6) visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS). Then, the San Jose Sharks (13-21-8) visit the Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN NOW).
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Senators on Thursday
Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and Dylan Guenther added a goal and an assist, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the final game of their three-game homestand on Thursday. Barrett Hayton also scored, extending his goal streak to three games,...
NHL
Tkachuk scores twice, Panthers recover for win against Avalanche
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie with 3:30 left in the third period, and the Florida Panthers recovered for a 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Tkachuk was credited with a power-play goal when Colorado defenseman Cale Makar cleared his rebound through the crease...
NHL
Beniers sets Kraken record with 5-game goal streak in win against Sabres
BUFFALO -- Matty Beniers scored for the fifth straight game to set a Seattle Kraken record in a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist, and Andre Burakovsky had two assists for the Kraken (24-12-4), who have won six straight. Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves for his first win since Dec. 18.
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Jets
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was back on the ice with the Sabres on Thursday morning following a 24-hour bout with an illness and will start in goal tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. Luukkonen had been slated to start Tuesday against Seattle but fell ill that morning. "Food poisoning kind of thing," Luukkonen...
