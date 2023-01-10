ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

NHL

Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch

The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

NSH@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations

As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals

In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

NSH@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'

Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

FLAMES FALL TO BLUES

ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury

Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

DUE-ING IT RIGHT!

ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks

The Oilers finish the California portion of their four-game road trip with a Friday night matchup at SAP Center against the San Jose Sharks. The Edmonton Oilers continue their road trip in California with a Friday night contest against the San Jose Sharks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Andersen returns, Hurricanes top Blue Jackets to end 4-game skid

COLUMBUS -- Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in his return from injury for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. The 33-year-old goalie missed 29 games with a lower-body injury. He hadn't played since Nov. 6, a 3-1 loss to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Pluses, minuses for Predators-Maple Leafs, Sharks-Kings

Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Nashville Predators (19-14-6) visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS). Then, the San Jose Sharks (13-21-8) visit the Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN NOW).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre

Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL

The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Senators on Thursday

Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and Dylan Guenther added a goal and an assist, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the final game of their three-game homestand on Thursday. Barrett Hayton also scored, extending his goal streak to three games,...
TEMPE, AZ
NHL

Tkachuk scores twice, Panthers recover for win against Avalanche

DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie with 3:30 left in the third period, and the Florida Panthers recovered for a 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Tkachuk was credited with a power-play goal when Colorado defenseman Cale Makar cleared his rebound through the crease...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NHL

Beniers sets Kraken record with 5-game goal streak in win against Sabres

BUFFALO -- Matty Beniers scored for the fifth straight game to set a Seattle Kraken record in a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist, and Andre Burakovsky had two assists for the Kraken (24-12-4), who have won six straight. Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves for his first win since Dec. 18.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Jets

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was back on the ice with the Sabres on Thursday morning following a 24-hour bout with an illness and will start in goal tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. Luukkonen had been slated to start Tuesday against Seattle but fell ill that morning. "Food poisoning kind of thing," Luukkonen...
BUFFALO, NY

