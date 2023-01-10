ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
NBC News

What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday

Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
iheart.com

Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!

The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
CBS Boston

Don't bank on getting your tax refund quickly, IRS cautions

The IRS is cautioning U.S. taxpayers not to bank on getting their refunds by any specific date when they file their returns in early 2023. The tax agency recently said some returns may need extra time to review, and thus could take longer to process. The alert comes as millions of taxpayers are still waiting for their returns to be processed from prior filing seasons, with an already massive backlog at the IRS growing even larger in the past year, according to a government watchdog agency. The note of caution comes as taxpayers will soon begin filing their 2022 tax returns, with...
The Detroit Free Press

IRS tax season to begin Jan. 23: What to know about smaller refunds

Many people who love to file their taxes as soon as possible — aiming to get their hands on tax refund cash as quickly as they can — will be happy that the Internal Revenue Service soon will begin accepting and processing individual income tax returns as of Jan. 23. The IRS "Free File" system will open online on Friday where participating tax providers will accept completed returns and hold them until they can be filed...
ConsumerAffairs

IRS announces standard mileage deductions for 2023 tax season

While many Americans are preparing to file their 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is announcing new updates for 2023 taxes. The agency has released the standard mileage rates that will be eligible for tax deductions for cars, vans, panel trucks, or pickup trucks for charities, moving, business, or medical purposes. These updates will hold up for: diesel-powered cars, gas-powered cars, hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles.
TaxBuzz

IRS Says Corrected Taxes Resulted In 12 Million New Refunds

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that it has corrected numerous 2020 tax returns, resulting in the issuance of 12 million new refunds. According to a CBS report, the tax agency primarily corrected returns that included overpayments for unemployment benefits after the passage of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan of 2021.

