ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police: Woman found fatally shot at residence near downtown Las Vegas

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsRnx_0k92YUvy00

Police say a woman was killed by an "unidentified suspect" in a downtown Las Vegas residence on Sunday.

Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of North 17th Street — near Fremont and Bruce streets — at 5:35 p.m. There, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday.

"The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim lived at the residence and was shot by an unidentified suspect," police stated.

An investigation into the woman's death is ongoing.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact Metro's Homicide Section directly at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police identify victim in deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man who was gunned down in the central valley on Monday, Jan. 9, has been identified. Jose Antonio Soto, 39, was killed near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, in an area between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, police said. An investigation by the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds. The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman as 61-year-old Cynthia Ann McClelland of Las Vegas....
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy