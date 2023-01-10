Police: Woman found fatally shot at residence near downtown Las Vegas

Police say a woman was killed by an "unidentified suspect" in a downtown Las Vegas residence on Sunday.

Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of North 17th Street — near Fremont and Bruce streets — at 5:35 p.m. There, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday.

"The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim lived at the residence and was shot by an unidentified suspect," police stated.

An investigation into the woman's death is ongoing.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact Metro's Homicide Section directly at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com .