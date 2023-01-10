Read full article on original website
Popular Restaurant Chain That Specializes In American-Style Mexican Cuisine Opens in BernalilloMadocBernalillo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
KRQE News 13
Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/two-teens-arrested-for-a-shooting-in-hobbs-police-searching-for-a-third/. Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/two-teens-arrested-for-a-shooting-in-hobbs-police-searching-for-a-third/. Four people dead in Clovis house fire. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/four-people-dead-in-clovis-house-fire/. Santa Fe gets grant funding to support immigrant …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/santa-fe-gets-grant-funding-to-support-immigrant-inclusion-work/. Man accused armed robbery in Albuquerque expected …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-armed-robbery-in-albuquerque-expected-to-take-plea-deal/. US...
Man goes to trial for allegedly shooting New Mexico officer
The officer was commissioned with a Federal Task Force at the time.
ABQ BioPark gives update on tiger cub found during crime investigation
The zoo wants to make sure the tiger is getting enough nutritional sources and enrichment.
Albuquerque Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel. Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with deputies from the Marshals Service to arrest Sanchez, […]
City of Albuquerque to build new fire station in response to increase call volumes
The city said it already has the money for the fire station and expects to break ground later this year.
Man wanted for ABQ shooting also connected to out-of-state shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is wanted for a shooting outside an Albuquerque bar. Now, it’s been discovered he was on probation at the time for a shooting outside an Idaho bar. It happened while Connor Prucnal was at a holiday party for the concrete company where he worked. This was the Thursday before Christmas […]
U.S. Marshals Director promises more warrant serving deputies for Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-hour, crime-focused meeting with Albuquerque city leaders Wednesday, the director of the leading federal agency focused on capturing fugitives is promising more help for Albuquerque. U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis announced the service will soon place more warrant serving deputies in Albuquerque as the city and county seek to […]
Albuquerque police investigate fatal moped crash
APD is still looking for a driver suspected in the incident.
Albuquerque FBI makes changes to Violent Crime and Gang Task Force
The feds said they know several gangs in New Mexico have created a hub here to traffic drugs from Mexican cartels.
KOAT 7
AG says he wants universities to cooperate with law enforcement
There is no word yet on whether New Mexico State University coaches, players and administrators will be charged for their involvement in holding on to evidence following a fatal shooting that occurred before a basketball game in Albuquerque. But the state's newly elected attorney general says something needs to be...
fox29.com
‘Trail of blood’ leads New Mexico officers to Bengal tiger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers responding to a shooting said a "trail of blood" led them to find a tiger cub inside a residence. Albuquerque Police said officers were alerted about a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the southeastern portion of the city. They found someone shot in the leg outside a business.
Albuquerque man avoids jail time in property clean-up case
Last month, city fire and code enforcement descended on the property.
denver7.com
Police: Suspect in custody in connection to shootings at homes and business of NM elected officials
Authorities in New Mexico announced Monday that they have a suspect in custody following shootings in areas associated with six local elected leaders. The name and motive of the alleged shooter were not released. However, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said they have a firearm in their possession linked to one of the shootings.
Suspect emerges in shooting at New Mexico official's home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico’s largest city said a suspect believed to be linked to at least one of the shootings at or near the homes or offices of several elected officials was in custody Monday, but they declined to release his name. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the man was being held on unrelated charges and that detectives were still awaiting the results of several outstanding search warrants filed in the investigation. “We’re just waiting to get a return on some of the information to ensure that everything we have, that the case we’re building is as strong as possible and to see what other aspects are involved,” Medina said. Authorities declined to say what charges the man was being held on.
Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
KRQE News 13
Migrant smuggling activity ramps up in New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents watching Southern New Mexico roads stopped 10 suspicious vehicles and apprehended nearly 30 unauthorized migrants in a 24-hour period this week. The apprehensions and arrests of several drivers who are U.S. citizens took place on New Mexico State Highway...
New Mexico DA closes in on Rust crew with charges expected within weeks
New Mexico's first judicial district attorney is expected to file charges against the film crew of Rust later this month — 15 months after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
newmexicopbs.org
Suspect Arrested in Shots-Fired Incidents, Tracking the Rio Grande’s Snowpack & Border Bodies: Violence in the Nineteenth-Century Borderlands
This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel discuss the recent arrest of a suspect in the shots-fired incidents involving New Mexico lawmakers. To this point, no charges in those cases have been filed and state leaders are preparing to return to the Roundhouse. The Panel will also talk through new data from the state Public Education Department showing declining enrollment in public schools over a period of years. Gene asks our panelists if there’s something districts can do to turn that trend around. And for their final conversation, the Line reacts to the opening of a new shelter at the Gibson Health Hub in Albuquerque, months before the planned opening of the highly-anticipated Gateway Center.
KOAT 7
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The traffic unit for the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The crash happened at Monroe Street NE and Candelaria Road NE. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and...
KRQE News 13
ABQ Traffic Unit looks into motorcycle crash; 1 hospitalized
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called to a crash scene Wednesday night. The collision hospitalized a motorcycle rider. A crash happened at Monroe and Candelaria, police said. It involved a vehicle and motorcycle. Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital in...
