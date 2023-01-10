ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico’s largest city said a suspect believed to be linked to at least one of the shootings at or near the homes or offices of several elected officials was in custody Monday, but they declined to release his name. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the man was being held on unrelated charges and that detectives were still awaiting the results of several outstanding search warrants filed in the investigation. “We’re just waiting to get a return on some of the information to ensure that everything we have, that the case we’re building is as strong as possible and to see what other aspects are involved,” Medina said. Authorities declined to say what charges the man was being held on.

