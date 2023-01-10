ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police: Hiker dies after being injured in an avalanche on Mount Charleston

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Las Vegas police have confirmed that a hiker has died after he was injured in an avalanche on Mt. Charleston on Monday.

Police responded to the reports at approximately 12:23 p.m., sending search and rescue teams, along with medical personnel, to locate the hiker.

According to reports, once the man was located, he was declared deceased. Currently, police say units are working to hike the body down the mountain, and Clark County officials have confirmed that the Coroner has been dispatched to the area.

On Monday evening, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service confirmed that the cause of the hiker's injuries was an avalanche, though the location of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

The National Weather Service has warned against travel in the Spring Mountains area after a winter storm warning was issued on Sunday afternoon. The report included a potential snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches and wind gusts from 45 to 55 mph, causing very low visibility in the area.

In an effort to make travel safer ahead of the storm, avalanche mitigation was conducted near Lee Canyon on Friday by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson from Lee Canyon confirmed that ski lifts were closed ahead of the storm, but the incident did not occur anywhere near the area.

TODAY'S FORECAST: 13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, January 9, 2022

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

