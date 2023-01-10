ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Residents and Vistors can now stay on Fort Myers Beach Longer

By Yvette Sanchez
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Shortly after the New Year, town leaders in Fort Myers Beach decided to extend the curfew till midnight as more people head to the area.

With more hours, the town says this not only allows for beachgoers like Ed Schoen, who's a seasonal resident, more time to enjoy the beach as they rebuild, "The people will stay if they’re open and there is a lot of people who are coming down here so I think it would be a good thing to stay open a little later," he says it allows him to help small businesses as well, "We’re all supporting, you know we’re all supporting you guys, but we also want you to come back and be strong."

Like one of his favorite spots, Yo Samara's, that's been on the beach for over seven years and got back to work as soon as they were allowed to after Hurricane Ian.

While Co-owner, Karim Samara is excited about the extended curfew he's worried about how little light there is throughout Time Square, once the sun goes down, "The whole beach is completely dead, so there’s no more walking, no more nothing," which is why he hopes that the town of Fort Myers Beach will help with lighting the area.

"If we had lights and extended the curfew, then yeah there would be more business around here definitely," Samara said as he packed up as the sun was setting.

Jennifer Dexter with Fort Myers beach did respond to our request of whether or not the town will provide lighting.

"Lighting is on Town Council’s radar and was discussed at today’s meeting. FP&L presented about lighting along Estero Boulevard," Dexter adds at this time, there is nothing set in stone, just yet.

