ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Request Interviews With Four NFL Assistants, per Report

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vF5NM_0k92YOsq00

Indianapolis is putting together its list of potential candidates.

The Colts have put in requests to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching position, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports .

Schefter added that Indianapolis has also requested an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Colts also want to speak to Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

These are Indianapolis’s first official requests to speak with NFL assistants since the regular season officially ended on Sunday. Besides those three, the Colts will speak with interim head coach Jeff Saturday and might consider Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as well.

For Johnson, this is his second interview request of the day, as the Texans also requested to speak with him. The Colts’ request for Glenn, meanwhile, is the defensive coordinator’s first of the hiring cycle, but Glenn did interview for two jobs last year.

Morris interviewed with several teams last year and is also on the Broncos’ radar this year. He is the only former head coach of the four, having led the Broncos from 2009 to ’11.

Steichen is a young offensive coordinator who helped the Eagles get the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. Like with Johnson, Houston has also requested an interview with Steichen.

Indianapolis is looking to hire a coach to replace Frank Reich, whom the team fired midseason. Saturday took over as interim and finished the season with a 1–7 record.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy

Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today

The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
DENVER, CO
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts GM Chris Ballard 'would do whatever it takes' to move up to No. 1 for the right QB

INDIANAPOLIS — For years, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has repeated the same mantra about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in the first round. Ballard reiterated the belief again Tuesday. “You’ve got to be right,” Ballard said. “We understand the magnitude of where we’re at in the draft, and we understand the importance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason

David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy