ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Twitter Explodes After Pat McAfee Says The Georgia Bulldogs Are “About To Come Right In Your Face” During National Championship Broadcast

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

I have to say, adding Pat McAfee on ESPN’s College GameDay, and then bringing the Pat McAfee Show to the National Championship game has been a brilliant decision.

And I know Pat might have his haters, but c’mon… the dude has an electric personality.

Are you not entertained?

Pat and the crew are over on the alternate broadcast on ESPN 2, and it didn’t take long for the boys to already grab some viral attention.

A few minutes into the first quarter, after the Georgia Bulldogs recovered fumble and took control of the ball in Horned Frog territory, Pat hit the boys on the other side of the field with:

“With where you guys are standing down there, the Georgia Bulldogs are about to come right in your face.”

Ummm, what, now?

Three minutes into the game and we’re already coming in guys’ faces?

Needless to say, college football fans are already having a great time:

The post Twitter Explodes After Pat McAfee Says The Georgia Bulldogs Are “About To Come Right In Your Face” During National Championship Broadcast first appeared on Whiskey Riff
 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Meet Cameron Rose Newell, girlfriend of Georgia breakout star Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers’ biggest supporter had a front-row seat to Georgia’s unforgettable night. As the tight end’s Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night, 65-7, to win their second straight national championship, Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, supported the SEC powerhouse on social media. “Go dawgs,” Newell posted in an Instagram Story from SoFi Stadium. Bowers, a 20-year-old sophomore, tormented TCU’s defense, catching seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Newell, who attends the University of Tennessee, celebrated Georgia’s triumphant win, posting in a separate Instagram Story, “Back 2 back.” Together since at least 2021, according to Instagram posts, Newell frequently shares...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change.  Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith.  Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees

Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of their second straight national championship, but the senior QB reportedly be attending Tuesday's press conference. Per UGA reporter Sarah K. Spencer: "It has just been announced that Stetson Bennett will not be participating in Georgia's ...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring

Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today

A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Breaking: Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Player

Just days before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a Dallas Cowboys player is in hot water. According to a report from TMZ, an arrest warrant has been issued for Cowboys rookie Sam Williams. The warrant stems from a car accident he was involved in just a few weeks ago. The Plano Police ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral

Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
FORT WORTH, TX
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

255K+
Followers
14K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy