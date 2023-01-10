Twitter Explodes After Pat McAfee Says The Georgia Bulldogs Are “About To Come Right In Your Face” During National Championship Broadcast

I have to say, adding Pat McAfee on ESPN’s College GameDay, and then bringing the Pat McAfee Show to the National Championship game has been a brilliant decision.

And I know Pat might have his haters, but c’mon… the dude has an electric personality.

Are you not entertained?

Pat and the crew are over on the alternate broadcast on ESPN 2, and it didn’t take long for the boys to already grab some viral attention.

A few minutes into the first quarter, after the Georgia Bulldogs recovered fumble and took control of the ball in Horned Frog territory, Pat hit the boys on the other side of the field with:

“With where you guys are standing down there, the Georgia Bulldogs are about to come right in your face.”

Ummm, what, now?

Three minutes into the game and we’re already coming in guys’ faces?

Needless to say, college football fans are already having a great time: