Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on I-264 near Louisville's airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded on a three-vehicle collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Smiley said one person was transported to University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said it responded to calls around 9 p.m. that two teens were taken to UofL St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds. They later amended...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police conducting death investigation in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation centered around a building in Old Louisville. More than a dozen officers have been at the scene at 2nd and Breckinridge streets for several hours, starting Wednesday afternoon. Right now, police aren't saying who or what they are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man hospitalized after shooting near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot in the Klondike neighborhood. It happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane. When officers arrived at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Brothers charged after trying to hide stolen food truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two man have been charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to 34th and W. Main Streets on the afternoon of January 9 on a report of two men seen covering up the missing truck. The person who called police said the truck had been stolen three days earlier from a warehouse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and a foot chase into a private school in the Iroquois neighborhood. On Wednesday afternoon, LMPD located a stolen car near New Cut Road and Southside Drive. According to LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Man identified after being hit on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive. The victim was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says several juveniles apprehended after cars stolen on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several juveniles were apprehended after multiple vehicles were stolen, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police found a stolen vehicle near New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police detained a juvenile who fled from the vehicle as it continued to drive away.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man hit by train near Shelby Park; Homicide Unit investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was struck by a train near the Shelby Park neighborhood. Police said that around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train near South Shelby and Ash streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot near Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound, after a shooting just outside of Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Around 7:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said that calls came in around 4:10 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street. The intersection falls...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
LOUISVILLE, KY

