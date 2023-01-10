Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on I-264 near Louisville's airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded on a three-vehicle collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Smiley said one person was transported to University...
WLKY.com
2 men taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said it responded to calls around 9 p.m. that two teens were taken to UofL St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds. They later amended...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after 2 men show up at Louisville hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men showed up to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, a 18-year-old and 21-year-old were dropped off at UofL Health-Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Both...
wdrb.com
Authorities release identity, cause of death of 79-year-old man found dead in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities released the identity and cause of death of a 79-year-old man found dead Wednesday in a building in Old Louisville. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, David Sloan, who lived in the area, died of "blunt and sharp force injuries." On Wednesday afternoon, more...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was shot to death in the Highlands earlier this year. The 36-year-old victim has been identified as Diunta Cross. According to information from Louisville Metro Police, Cross was found with a gunshot wound...
wdrb.com
Police conducting death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation centered around a building in Old Louisville. More than a dozen officers have been at the scene at 2nd and Breckinridge streets for several hours, starting Wednesday afternoon. Right now, police aren't saying who or what they are...
wdrb.com
Man hospitalized after shooting near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot in the Klondike neighborhood. It happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane. When officers arrived at the...
wdrb.com
Man shot by police after firing gun during chase on I-64E in Franklin County, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot by Kentucky State Police (KSP) during a chase on Interstate 64 East through several Kentucky counties Thursday afternoon. The agency said troopers tried to pull over a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. on the interstate in Woodford County. The driver took off, and...
Wave 3
Brothers charged after trying to hide stolen food truck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two man have been charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to 34th and W. Main Streets on the afternoon of January 9 on a report of two men seen covering up the missing truck. The person who called police said the truck had been stolen three days earlier from a warehouse.
Wave 3
Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and a foot chase into a private school in the Iroquois neighborhood. On Wednesday afternoon, LMPD located a stolen car near New Cut Road and Southside Drive. According to LMPD...
Wave 3
UPDATE: Man identified after being hit on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive. The victim was...
LMPD: Triple shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves 2 dead, juvenile injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just ten days into the New Year, Louisville Metro Police are investigating another deadly shooting that left 2 dead and another injured in the Russell neighborhood. First Division officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. A spokesman for the department...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
wdrb.com
LMPD says several juveniles apprehended after cars stolen on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several juveniles were apprehended after multiple vehicles were stolen, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police found a stolen vehicle near New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police detained a juvenile who fled from the vehicle as it continued to drive away.
WLKY.com
Man hit by train near Shelby Park; Homicide Unit investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was struck by a train near the Shelby Park neighborhood. Police said that around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train near South Shelby and Ash streets.
LMPD: Man shot near Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound, after a shooting just outside of Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Around 7:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to an LMPD press release.
wdrb.com
Neighbors concerned after deadly shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, car crashes into laundromat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was shot to death over the weekend -- but that's not the only crime scene that unfolded in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood that night. Around the same time as a deadly shooting on Sale Avenue, just after midnight on...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said that calls came in around 4:10 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street. The intersection falls...
Wave 3
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
