ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Notre Dame, Georgia Tech seek improvement in ACC play

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MjWO_0k92YFwJ00

Georgia Tech and Notre Dame will be trying to reverse their ACC fortunes when they meet on Tuesday night in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame (8-8, 0-5 ACC) has lost three straight and haven’t made a mark in conference play. The Fighting Irish started the season with a 7-2 record and have since struggled offensively, only surpassing 70 points once in the past seven games.

Georgia Tech (8-7, 1-4) has had slightly better results in the ACC, including a 76-70 win against then-No. 12 Miami on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets followed that up with a 75-64 loss to Florida State on Saturday.

“Loved our start, loved our finish, just in between there didn’t get it done,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “We got some great looks in transition, and then just missed some shots around the hoop … life in the ACC we’ve got a quick turnaround on Tuesday.”

Miles Kelly is leading Georgia Tech in scoring this season, averaging 14.6 points per game. Dallan Coleman (9.8 points per game), Jalon Moore (9.3) and Lance Terry have (8.9) are all flirting with double-digit averages for the Yellow Jackets.

Nate Laszewski is leading Notre Dame with 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. J.J. Starling is averaging 12.4 points, while Cormac Ryan is averaging 11.9 and Dane Goodwin is averaging 11.6. Trey Wertz is right below double figures with 9.9 points per game.

It’s a senior-heavy group for Notre Dame, which coach Mike Brey said on his weekly radio show will get through adversity well.

“They went through COVID together and got another year, that was a crisis every day,” Brey said. “But just being locked in this place and traveling around and playing in empty arenas, having Christmas at my house, which we’ve kept with by the way, there is something there about the bonds for this team.”

Notre Dame is a perfect 8-0 at home against Georgia Tech since it joined the ACC. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 14-12.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Grim transfer portal update for the Irish

The transfer portal is still smoking hot, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are dead cold at the moment. The latest hits come as ND is set to begin classes in a week. USC Trojans WR CJ Williams is transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers. Texas A&M DT Anthony Lucas is...
NOTRE DAME, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New school opens in Elkhart this fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of leading police on chase through South Bend cemetery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase through a cemetery early Thursday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling on the city's northwest side when he saw a vehicle ignore a stop sign...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Gamble Backfires at Casino

(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
LA PORTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Two local men killed in semi crash on U.S. 12 in Berrien County

A fatal crash involving two semis shut down a busy stretch of U.S. 12 in Berrien County. The collision happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, at U.S. 12 and Portage Road, when the driver of a liquid-propane hauler crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
News Now Warsaw

Fire Chief stepping down after a year with WWFT

WARSAW — Garrett Holderman, who was hired as the fire chief for Warsaw-Wayne Fire territory last year has announced plans to resign. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Holderman announced his intention to resign effective Feb. 7. He cited personal family reasons for his decision...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers

Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

KREMC reports outages in Kosciusko County

WARSAW — KREMC is reporting power outages in several areas in Kosciusko County. One of the outages began shortly after 9 a.m. You can track progress with the outage on this website.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy