ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Stores that sell stickers and "gift" its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met Thursday afternoon with one goal in mind -- to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores "illegally dispensing and selling marijuana."
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul's State of the State proposals to address agricultural development

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- In an agricultural forum, Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul emphasized her state of the state proposals that aim to expand food access and agricultural infrastructure, and to increase food manufacturing and the investment tax credit. Hochul said increasing the investment tax to 20% for farmers will be financially...
ALBANY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul delivers State of the State Address

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul presided over the assembly chamber and delivered her second state of the state address where she pledged to tackle a range of issues including housing, economic development, public safety, and mental health. “We will do the hard things, the necessary things, to lift...
NEW YORK STATE
NewsChannel 36

How to save someone's life with Narcan

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Pennsylvania is ranked third for overdose deaths, in the United States. Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital teamed up with Casa-Trinity to teach people how to identify an opioid overdose and how to save someone's life. Daniel Kizale, a clinical supervisor with Casa-Trinity, helped organize the workshop. “What...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

2023 PA Farm Show Favorite: "Goat Snuggling"

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - With hundreds of competitions, vendors and exhibits, there is certainly a lot to take in during the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show. However, one exhibit appears to be stealing the show: Goat Snuggling. “It’s literally what it sounds like, it's a goat snuggling stand. We have about...
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsChannel 36

Autopsy Results Released from November Deaths in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - The final autopsy results are in from the November deaths of two people that were discovered inside a car in Southport. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, 18 year old Taylor Nemier and 34 year old Ronald Hyrne, were sent to Lourdes hospital in Binghamton.
NewsChannel 36

California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers

(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy