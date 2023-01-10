Read full article on original website
New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Stores that sell stickers and "gift" its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met Thursday afternoon with one goal in mind -- to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores "illegally dispensing and selling marijuana."
Governor-Elect Makes Stop at PA Farm Show, Discusses Importance of Agriculture
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, Pennsylvania’s Governor-elect Josh Shapiro made a stop at the 2023 Farm Show. Shapiro joined agriculture officials and leaders from across the state to highlight the importance of the commonwealth’s agriculture industry. "I'll be a governor that makes ag a priority, that makes real...
Some of Gov. Hochul's state of the state proposals to address affordability
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- In her state of the state address Tuesday, Gov. Hochul promised to help New Yorker's keep up with the cost of living by indexing the minimum wage and tackling other elements of affordability including childcare and housing. But some advocates feel Hochul's policy changes fall short in...
Gov. Hochul's State of the State proposals to address agricultural development
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- In an agricultural forum, Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul emphasized her state of the state proposals that aim to expand food access and agricultural infrastructure, and to increase food manufacturing and the investment tax credit. Hochul said increasing the investment tax to 20% for farmers will be financially...
Gov. Hochul delivers State of the State Address
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul presided over the assembly chamber and delivered her second state of the state address where she pledged to tackle a range of issues including housing, economic development, public safety, and mental health. “We will do the hard things, the necessary things, to lift...
How to save someone's life with Narcan
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Pennsylvania is ranked third for overdose deaths, in the United States. Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital teamed up with Casa-Trinity to teach people how to identify an opioid overdose and how to save someone's life. Daniel Kizale, a clinical supervisor with Casa-Trinity, helped organize the workshop. “What...
2023 PA Farm Show Favorite: "Goat Snuggling"
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - With hundreds of competitions, vendors and exhibits, there is certainly a lot to take in during the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show. However, one exhibit appears to be stealing the show: Goat Snuggling. “It’s literally what it sounds like, it's a goat snuggling stand. We have about...
Autopsy Results Released from November Deaths in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - The final autopsy results are in from the November deaths of two people that were discovered inside a car in Southport. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, 18 year old Taylor Nemier and 34 year old Ronald Hyrne, were sent to Lourdes hospital in Binghamton.
California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers
(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
