ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NXT’s Grayson Waller loves fighting, even as a high-school history teacher

By Jay Reddick, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Grayson Waller’s love of combat runs deep.

Before he became a superstar in NXT, Waller was a high-school history teacher in his native Australia. He says now that though professional wrestling soon became his first love, he was passionate about history and kept teaching while he made his way through local independent promotions.

“I studied ancient history — the Spartans, ancient Rome, the Colosseum — I loved anything with a lot of fighting,” Waller said with a laugh.

The 32-year-old Waller will bring the fight to the ring on Tuesday when he challenges NXT champion Bron Breakker for the title as part of the 2nd annual New Year’s Evil special, live on USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Waller said he was attracted to wrestling because he loves “hitting, competition and contact,” but much of his reputation has been solidified without touching anyone — as a heel whose words make him easy to hate.

But even that promo ability, he said, goes back to fighters.

“I was never big on wrestling promos,” Waller said. “I always appreciated the guys in MMA. When they talk, it feels real — because it is. [Former UFC contender] Chael Sonnen, I think, is an all-time great. He set the stage for Conor McGregor, and on down the line.”

When he first came to America, if you had asked Waller to list his favorite wrestlers, he said Shawn Michaels and AJ Styles would have been at the top of the list. Michaels, as executive producer, is now Waller’s boss and Styles was Waller’s first major rival in NXT, ending with a match last January.

“It’s crazy to think about,” Waller said. “When I watched AJ in the ring, going back to early TNA days, that dude was incomparable. To stand against him? The best in the world, to compete with him? That was a dream before the bell even rang. Didn’t win; didn’t care.”

Waller moved on from there into feuds with LA Knight and Carmelo Hayes, leading him eventually to Tuesday’s title opportunity. After five years of wrestling, the last two in NXT, Waller is a student of the game. He’s one of the veteran leaders on a roster with plenty of near-rookies, including Breakker. Though Waller said that executive producer Shawn Michaels conducts the NXT train, he likes to see himself as a mentor.

“A good locker room is run by its members, and I take pride in how good ours is,” Waller said. “We’re all from different backgrounds; some of us have never done anything like this before. At the same time, since they’ve all trained for different sports in different ways, I’ve learned better and different gym habits from them.”

When asked how he’s been preparing for Tuesday’s match, Waller said he dug into the archives to study matches from — guess what? — a fighter.

“Me and one of the boys have been watching matches from Eddy Guerrero and especially Fit Finlay,” Waller said, referencing NXT trainer Finlay. “Fit’s hard-nosed; he always looks like he wants to start a fight. When you watch, they want to hurt each other. That’s what I want to show on Tuesday.”

NXT New Year’s Evil is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. on USA Network. For information on how to get tickets for future NXT shows, visit wwe.com/nxtlive .

Contact Jay Reddick at jreddick@orlandosentinel.com . For more pro-wrestling coverage, visit orlandosentinel.com/sports/wrestling .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Outrageous tweets. A new football team. Falling space debris. A quiz on Florida news | Commentary

Time for another news quiz on all things Florida — politics, sports, pop culture and more. How closely have you been paying attention? After House Republicans cast a record-setting 15 votes to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker, Central Florida’s newly elected GOP Congressman Cory Mills tweeted what? A) “The 15th time’s the charm.” B) “It wasn’t pretty, but we got there.” C) “Nobody ever said ...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

‘Tina’ entertainingly shows the highs and lows of an icon’s life | Review

Tina Turner has led such an extraordinary life that you really can’t blame a musical for failing to capture it all. “Tina,” the latest touring Broadway show to arrive in Orlando, condenses Turner’s life, takes some factual liberties and uses songs she recorded over a 50-year career to stage a CliffsNotes version of the legendary singer’s story. It hits high points and so many low points that ...
ORLANDO, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company

Brian Urlacher has filed a lawsuit against a hair transplant company for illegally using his likeness on their website. Attorneys for Urlacher filed a lawsuit against Texas-based Houston Hair Transplant Center in Cook County in October, 2022, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his image and likeness... The post Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy