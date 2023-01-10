Read full article on original website
dayton.com
District Market to hold grand opening: ‘This is an opportunity for customers to support our future full service restaurants’
District Market on Wayne Avenue is holding a grand opening Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. The marketplace features five established merchants selling anything from soul food and eggrolls to cookies, ice cream, cheesecake, fruit cups and more, according to a District Market press release. Merchants include Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, Moo., and CheezCake Lab.
Urbana Citizen
‘Night at the Races’ March 10
Kiwanis Club of Champaign County for will host “Night at the Races” on Friday, March 10. The ponies run at 7 p.m. at the VFW in Urbana. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with food and a cash bar. Participants can have an evening of fun while watching horses from authentic races gallop to the finish. Cost is $15. To purchase a ticket, sponsor a race, advertise in the program, or name a horse, please contact Nicole Baker at 937-663-4349 or [email protected] for more information. All proceeds fund Kiwanis Club of Champaign County service projects benefitting the children of the county.
dayton.com
Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn
A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
Urbana Citizen
Hesses to mark 60th anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Beverly Hess of Urbana will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 18. They were married in the First Baptist Church of Marietta, Ohio, by the Rev. Paul Christianson on Jan. 18, 1963. Mrs. Hess is the former Beverly Darnell of Marietta. The couple were...
wyso.org
Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings
Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
dayton247now.com
Dayton area manufacturer to expand technology development center in $14M investment
EATON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A family-owned manufacturer will expand its Technology Development Center to support critical industry sector growth. The expansion entails a $14 million investment and is supported by JobsOhio as well as the city of Eaton. Eaton-based Bullen Ultrasonics will expand its TDC to support industry...
dayton.com
New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton
A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton restaurant changes business model, moves to event rental space
For two decades, Top of the Market, an event and banquet center, located on the corner of Webster and Third Streets, has been a fixture for event rentals in downtown Dayton. In 2021 it added The Bar & Bistro as a dining option in addition to its long-standing Gourmet Deli.
dayton.com
El Toro relocates to The Greene, plans to add patio
El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill has relocated its Beavercreek restaurant at 4448 Indian Ripple Road to the former space of Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery at The Greene Town Center. Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, told Dayton.com their last day in the Greene Crossing shopping center was on Sunday, Jan. 8. They reopened across the street in the new space at 4402 Walnut Street on Monday, Jan. 9.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Huber Heights, other Ohio stores
In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
Exclusive Avelo Airlines nonstop from Dayton to Orlando begins Friday
DAYTON — Dayton now is the newest city in the Avelo Airlines network with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport, officials with the airline announced Thursday. The first Avelo nonstop from Dayton International to Orlando is scheduled to depart at 4:15 p.m. Friday, according to the airline. The...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commissioners Get Briefed On Tourism, UCSO’s Hiring Woes And MEVSD Predicament
MARYSVILLE – Karen Eylon, Director of the Union County Convention & Visitors Bureau, was on hand at the Union County Board of Commissioners regular meeting today to give the Commission an update on the work being done by the Bureau. Ms. Eylon told the Board that the Bureau was...
The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East superintendent announces retirement
CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”
dayton.com
Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location
KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
pv-magazine-usa.com
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
Sidney camper fire spreads, kills 3 pets
Crews ensured all the residents got out safely and quickly extinguished the blaze. However, the release states that two dogs and a cat did not escape the camper.
AES Ohio warning about utility scams; Fairborn man shares his experience
FAIRBORN — AES Ohio is warning people about utility scams involving people pretending to be from AES. They offer people a chance to lower their utility bill. News Center 7′s John Bedell has a warning from one Fairborn man who shared his experience after getting visit from a scammer and the red flags AES says you need to look out for.
miamivalleytoday.com
New local hangout opens in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — A new restaurant has opened in Tipp City. Tipp City Pizza started it’s soft opening on Dec. 30, 2022, with a limited menu. While the restaurant is still running on their soft opening menu, according to General Manager Sam Morgan, they are hoping to be fully open by the end of January.
Urbana Citizen
Library soup event returns
After a two-year COVID-prompted hiatus, the always popular Friends of the Champaign County Library Soup and Bread Tasting will return. The event will take place in the library’s meeting room on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the soup is gone. The library is located at 1060 Scioto St., Urbana.
