Sayre, PA

WETM

Former employees save longtime Elmira business from closing

The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Two charged in Owego explosion

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two people are facing charges after an early morning explosion in Owego. Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported explosion at 7 Hill Street in the Village of Owego shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the explosion was caused by large mortar-style fireworks set off in the building. One person was transferred to a local medical center for non-life-threatening injuries. 39-year-old Amanda Hazard, of Nichols, and 29-year-old Nicholas Whitmarsh, of Owego, were arrested and charged with felony arson and misdemeanors of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. They will appear in Owego Town Court on Tuesday, January 17th.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Wegmans to hold virtual hiring event for hundreds of jobs

NEW YORK (WETM) – Wegmans will be holding virtual hiring events to fill hundreds of entry-level management positions next week, the grocery store chain announced. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 18 to fill hourly positions in Wegmans stores, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company is looking to fill […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

New superintendent announced for Bath Central School District

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Central School District Board of Education has selected a new superintendent to take over following the retirement of long-term Superintendent Joseph Rumsey. According to a release from the Bath Central School District, Kelly Houck has been named to be the new Superintendent of Schools starting July 1, 2023. Houck […]
BATH, NY
NewsChannel 36

Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
OWEGO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Residents, cats, bearded dragons safe after fire on Hancock Street

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in the 300 block of Hancock Street Tuesday night, leaving some damage to the house but all occupants safe. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, finding plenty of smoke but unable to locate the actual fire. After opening some of the house’s walls and ceilings, firefighters were able to determine where the fire was and put it out.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Former Elmira Police Chief explains his termination

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said in a statement today he was given an option of resigning his position or be fired. While he didn't go into details, Alvernaz said he lost his job due to his refusal to compromise his ethics. "Ultimately, my beliefs...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest

CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Local man proves that he is tough as nails

In the season opener of the CBS Competition Series “Tough as Nails”, which aired on Jan. 4, Little Meadows, Pa. native Jake Cope, one of 12 contestants on the Season 4 show, proved that he was tough as nails. The series celebrates individuals working in trade and blue-collar...
LITTLE MEADOWS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

