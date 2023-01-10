Read full article on original website
Related
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
New Wine Tasting Facilities Planned in Owego and Endicott
A Broome County business is planning an expansion that will establish wine tasting rooms in Owego and in Endicott. Amanda Janicki, site manager of Madrona Tasting Room in Chenango Forks, said work is underway to set up a new site at 208 Front Street in Owego. A Madrona Tasting Room...
WETM
Former employees save longtime Elmira business from closing
The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
Protestors derail City Council meeting
City council attempted to hold its monthly meeting at City Hall, but protestors passionately intervened and pressured the council to turn the meeting solely into a public comment period.
whcuradio.com
Two charged in Owego explosion
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two people are facing charges after an early morning explosion in Owego. Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported explosion at 7 Hill Street in the Village of Owego shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the explosion was caused by large mortar-style fireworks set off in the building. One person was transferred to a local medical center for non-life-threatening injuries. 39-year-old Amanda Hazard, of Nichols, and 29-year-old Nicholas Whitmarsh, of Owego, were arrested and charged with felony arson and misdemeanors of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. They will appear in Owego Town Court on Tuesday, January 17th.
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
Wegmans to hold virtual hiring event for hundreds of jobs
NEW YORK (WETM) – Wegmans will be holding virtual hiring events to fill hundreds of entry-level management positions next week, the grocery store chain announced. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 18 to fill hourly positions in Wegmans stores, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company is looking to fill […]
New superintendent announced for Bath Central School District
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Central School District Board of Education has selected a new superintendent to take over following the retirement of long-term Superintendent Joseph Rumsey. According to a release from the Bath Central School District, Kelly Houck has been named to be the new Superintendent of Schools starting July 1, 2023. Houck […]
NewsChannel 36
Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
Residents, cats, bearded dragons safe after fire on Hancock Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in the 300 block of Hancock Street Tuesday night, leaving some damage to the house but all occupants safe. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, finding plenty of smoke but unable to locate the actual fire. After opening some of the house’s walls and ceilings, firefighters were able to determine where the fire was and put it out.
Cause of death determined for two found dead in Southport parking lot in November 2022
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death for two people found in a car in a Southport parking lot last November, following an autopsy in Binghamton. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said a post-mortem exam at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined Tayler Nemier (18) and Ronald Hyrne (34) of Chemung County […]
PSP: Boat, trailer & cuckoo clock stolen in Bradford County
WINDHAM TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County are asking for information on the theft of a boat, its trailer, and a clock worth several hundred dollars. Pennsylvania State Police responded to Windham Township on January 10 for the report of the theft. According to the police report, a man from Vestal and a […]
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira Police Chief explains his termination
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said in a statement today he was given an option of resigning his position or be fired. While he didn't go into details, Alvernaz said he lost his job due to his refusal to compromise his ethics. "Ultimately, my beliefs...
“Victory Lofts” Opening at Old Endicott Johnson Factory Delayed
A project to develop a 156-unit apartment complex in a former shoe manufacturing plant in Johnson City is taking longer than expected to complete. January 1 had been the target occupancy date for the Victory Lofts complex at 59 Lester Avenue. But Syracuse-based developer Matthew Paulus now is planning for residential occupancy on March 1.
Binghamton’s ‘most notorious slumlord’ pays $1,750 fine
Isaac Anzaroot appeared in front of City Court Judge Daniel Seiden to agree to a plea deal with the city for 5 of the more than 2 dozen code violation cases currently against him.
Activists demand firing of Binghamton cop
Following a controversial Binghamton Police Department arrest that occurred on New Year's Day, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST) is holding a news conference today at Binghamton City Hall.
Binghamton woman wanted for robbery, bail jumping
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kiana Montanez on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
owegopennysaver.com
Local man proves that he is tough as nails
In the season opener of the CBS Competition Series “Tough as Nails”, which aired on Jan. 4, Little Meadows, Pa. native Jake Cope, one of 12 contestants on the Season 4 show, proved that he was tough as nails. The series celebrates individuals working in trade and blue-collar...
Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
Comments / 2