OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two people are facing charges after an early morning explosion in Owego. Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported explosion at 7 Hill Street in the Village of Owego shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the explosion was caused by large mortar-style fireworks set off in the building. One person was transferred to a local medical center for non-life-threatening injuries. 39-year-old Amanda Hazard, of Nichols, and 29-year-old Nicholas Whitmarsh, of Owego, were arrested and charged with felony arson and misdemeanors of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. They will appear in Owego Town Court on Tuesday, January 17th.

OWEGO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO