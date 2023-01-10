Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
SMC offering community referral bonuses to fill specialty job openings
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is taking a unique approach to help fill some specialty job openings. SMC recently rolled out a community referral bonus program that will pay community members who help refer someone for an eligible position. Haley Christiansen is Human Resources Manager at SMC, and she says the program is a way to enlist more people to help fill positions that can be tough to find candidates for.
News Channel Nebraska
Superintendent responds to life skills scandal
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch has issued a statement pertaining to a scandal in the life skills program at the high school. Fritch said it has been a very challenging time in Nebraska City Public Schools. Fritch: “We want our community to know that once...
News Channel Nebraska
Superintendent sends school-wide message regarding life skills scandal
NEBRASKA CITY- Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a second statement Tuesday regarding the life skills scandal at the Nebraska City High School. Fritch made his first statement earlier in the day. Fritch said the school is aware of the allegations that have been made against staff members. Fritch:...
ahsneedle.com
Janitor Shortage Causes a Dilemma in AHS
Custodians are in charge of keeping the school tidy and clean; however, they also set up and tear down events and repair everything from pencil sharpeners to clogged drains. They look at storage needs in the building and much more. “It’s more than just cleaning up spaces,” Atlantic High School Principal Heather McKay said. The “Maintenance Team” consists of ACSD Maintenance Director Russell Peck, Head Custodian Richard Smith, and custodians Bryan Guy, Tracy Jacobs, Mikade Thompson, Don Boggs, and Cole Lowary.
kmaland.com
Mills County supervisors hear comp board recommendations
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are among those piecing through the county's fiscal 2024 budget. Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors accepted the recommendations of the county's compensation board for salaries for elected officials for next fiscal year. County Auditor Carol Robertson told KMA News the comp board set dollar figures for each officials' salary hikes. Under the board's recommendations, the county auditor receives a $4,336 salary increase, the county attorney, $4,157, the board of supervisors, $2,136, the county sheriff, $6,354 and the county recorder and treasurer, $4,425. Additionally, Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the supervisors have set parameters for salaries of other county employees.
kmaland.com
Page County committee to fill supervisor vacancy by appointment
(Clarinda) -- A Page County committee has chosen to fill a vacancy on the county board of supervisors by appointment. The committee -- comprised of County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, County Recorder Brenda Esaias, and County Treasurer Angie Dow -- made the decision in the wake of Chuck Morris' resignation earlier this month. Wellhausen tells KMA News the committee intends to publish the vacancy in the local papers on January 18th and 19th, with the resumes and cover letters of interested candidates for the District 3 position due by noon on January 24th.
kmaland.com
Waubonsie Ridge Beef receives USDA grant, continuing expansion efforts
(Tabor) -- A Tabor-based beef producer recently received a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. Waubonsie Ridge Beef was one of the several recipients announced late last week of a USDA Value Added Producer Grant designed to diversify product use for farmers and ranchers. Waubonsie received a $210,000 grant to primarily assist in constructing a processing facility. Justin Ewalt is one of the co-owners of Waubonsie Ridge Beef. Ewalt tells KMA News the facility would go a long way in providing a more efficient process for their product and giving them additional marketing competitiveness.
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
kmaland.com
Mayor's veto on Shen council's pipeline stance stands
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah City Hall was the site of another showdown on a controversial carbon pipeline project in KMAland. t its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council took no action to rescind Mayor Roger McQueen's veto of a resolution objecting to Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express carbon pipeline project. Approved by a 4-to-1 vote at its December 20th meeting, the resolution also opposed the use of eminent domain in acquiring property for the pipeline, which would extend through a good portion of the Midwest--including Western Iowa. Both supporters and opponents stated their cases on the project. Jim Stark is CFO with Green Plains, whose Shenandoah ethanol plant is one of 12 in Iowa to be served by the pipeline. Stark says the pipeline is the most significant method of reducing the plant's carbon footprint--a necessity for manufacturing future projects, such as jet fuel, for example.
kmaland.com
Roy Lee Brandon, 71, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Roy passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
World-renowned science comedy writer to speak in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- Another installment of the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation’s Speaker Series is on the docket, this time in the form of “An Evening with Mary Roach.”. Mary Roach, a world-renowned author and often referred to as “America’s funniest science writer” will put on a must-see...
doniphanherald.com
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Two minors cited and a minor and an adult booked for school threat incident
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2:25 PM: Two minors have been cited for disorderly conduct, and one minor and one adult have been booked for terroristic threats in the incident, according to a press release from OPD. 11-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 12-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 15-year-old male...
fox42kptm.com
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
doniphanherald.com
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
KETV.com
Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
kmaland.com
Marilyn Jean Gentry, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Young Nebraska City wrestling searching for identity
(Nebraska City) -- After 15 years as an assistant coach, Alex Meredith is now in charge of the Nebraska City wrestling program. According to Track Wrestling, the Pioneers currently have a 3-3 dual record with wins over Falls City, Douglas County West and West Point-Beemer. "We're young," Meredith said. "But...
kmaland.com
KMAland superintendent charged with OWI
(Creston) -- The superintendent of the Sidney, South Page and East Mills School Districts faces OWI charges following an arrest over the weekend. According to a Creston Police report published in the Creston News Advertiser, 58-year-old Timothy Hood of Creston was arrested early Sunday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of OWI, first offense. Police say officers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 34 shortly after 11:30 Saturday evening after it was observed making a right turn from the left turn lane. Contact was made with Hood, whom authorities allege had the odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath, with bloodshot, watery eyes and impaired balance. Hood also allegedly made statements about consuming alcohol that evening. Hood reportedly consented to the HGN test, which he failed, and refused all other field sobriety testing.
Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalizes purchase of site in Mills County
The Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company announced in a press release it finalized the purchase of a site for its new beef processing facility in Mills County.
Comments / 0