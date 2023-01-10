ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Altos, CA

Man accused of sexually battering elderly woman at Los Altos care facility

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) — Los Altos police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually battering an elderly woman at a care facility. Police released images of the suspect (below).

Image from the Los Altos Police Department
Image from the Los Altos Police Department

Police said the incident happened Saturday at about 5:45 p.m. An investigation revealed that the suspect “gained unauthorized access” to the care facility and sexually battered the victim.

The suspect left the scene on a bicycle. Police did not say which care facility the battery happened at.

Police described the suspect as a Black man, possibly in his 20s or 30s, approximately between 5 feet, 8 inches, and 6 feet in height, with a shaved head and a thin build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and athletic pants, both blue or black in color.

The Los Altos Police Department released the photographs from the facility’s security footage, and police are hoping the public can provide them with information or the suspect’s identity. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Steven Spillman (650) 947-2689 or Detective Josh Cottrell at (650) 947-2774. They can be reached by email at sspillman@losaltosca.gov or jcottrell@losaltosca.gov.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

