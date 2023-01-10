Kiwanis Club of Champaign County for will host “Night at the Races” on Friday, March 10. The ponies run at 7 p.m. at the VFW in Urbana. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with food and a cash bar. Participants can have an evening of fun while watching horses from authentic races gallop to the finish. Cost is $15. To purchase a ticket, sponsor a race, advertise in the program, or name a horse, please contact Nicole Baker at 937-663-4349 or [email protected] for more information. All proceeds fund Kiwanis Club of Champaign County service projects benefitting the children of the county.

URBANA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO