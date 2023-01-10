Read full article on original website
‘Night at the Races’ March 10
Kiwanis Club of Champaign County for will host “Night at the Races” on Friday, March 10. The ponies run at 7 p.m. at the VFW in Urbana. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with food and a cash bar. Participants can have an evening of fun while watching horses from authentic races gallop to the finish. Cost is $15. To purchase a ticket, sponsor a race, advertise in the program, or name a horse, please contact Nicole Baker at 937-663-4349 or [email protected] for more information. All proceeds fund Kiwanis Club of Champaign County service projects benefitting the children of the county.
WATCH: Fairmont student befriends deer on family trip
Fairmont freshman Pearl Noj says it was like a scene from one of her favorite movies.
Library soup event returns
After a two-year COVID-prompted hiatus, the always popular Friends of the Champaign County Library Soup and Bread Tasting will return. The event will take place in the library’s meeting room on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the soup is gone. The library is located at 1060 Scioto St., Urbana.
WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH
Here are the West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for January:. School Activities and Awards: High School Baseball, National Honor Society, Key Club, Link Crew, Honor Roll, and Calculus Club. Honorable mention: Physics Club. If I were principal for a day: I would definitely get rid of all homework and...
Young’s Dairy to celebrate 154th birthday with special deals this weekend
GREENE COUNTY — Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating its 154th birthday this weekend with specials all over the farm. From Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16., many items at the Dairy Store will be $1.54 off to celebrate. Guests can get $1.54 off all cones, burgers, deep...
Hesses to mark 60th anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Beverly Hess of Urbana will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 18. They were married in the First Baptist Church of Marietta, Ohio, by the Rev. Paul Christianson on Jan. 18, 1963. Mrs. Hess is the former Beverly Darnell of Marietta. The couple were...
Martin Luther King celebration is Sunday
Jerusalem Second Baptist Church in Urbana will host the Champaign County Ministerial Alliance’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. Historically, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day always falls on the third Monday of January commemorating Dr. King’s birthday. That day was celebrated for the first time on Jan. 20, 1986. Urbana’s celebration takes place this year one day before our national holiday on Monday, Jan. 16.
World’s largest dinosaur event: Jurassic Quest coming to Dayton
The event features the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit on tour, featuring true-to-detail (and size!) dinosaurs.
Darke County Animal Shelter: Layla and Rozee are looking for a new home
The Darke County Animal Shelter has two new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH...
Local veteran shares stories of Vietnam War
TROY — James E. Miller, of Troy, a helicopter pilot in 1967-68 in the Vietnam War, and his son, James Patrick Miller, will be the guest speakers at the 9 a.m., Feb. 1, 2023, monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Of the Vietnam War, Miller says, “We...
Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn
A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
Sidney camper fire spreads, kills 3 pets
Crews ensured all the residents got out safely and quickly extinguished the blaze. However, the release states that two dogs and a cat did not escape the camper.
The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Wahlburgers founder to visit Dayton: How to meet him
From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., restaurant guests will be able to meet the chef behind the newest addition to the Hollywood Gaming food court.
Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings
Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!
Downtown Dayton restaurant changes business model, moves to event rental space
For two decades, Top of the Market, an event and banquet center, located on the corner of Webster and Third Streets, has been a fixture for event rentals in downtown Dayton. In 2021 it added The Bar & Bistro as a dining option in addition to its long-standing Gourmet Deli.
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton
A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
