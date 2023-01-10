ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, OH

Urbana Citizen

‘Night at the Races’ March 10

Kiwanis Club of Champaign County for will host “Night at the Races” on Friday, March 10. The ponies run at 7 p.m. at the VFW in Urbana. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with food and a cash bar. Participants can have an evening of fun while watching horses from authentic races gallop to the finish. Cost is $15. To purchase a ticket, sponsor a race, advertise in the program, or name a horse, please contact Nicole Baker at 937-663-4349 or [email protected] for more information. All proceeds fund Kiwanis Club of Champaign County service projects benefitting the children of the county.
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Library soup event returns

After a two-year COVID-prompted hiatus, the always popular Friends of the Champaign County Library Soup and Bread Tasting will return. The event will take place in the library’s meeting room on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the soup is gone. The library is located at 1060 Scioto St., Urbana.
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

Here are the West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for January:. School Activities and Awards: High School Baseball, National Honor Society, Key Club, Link Crew, Honor Roll, and Calculus Club. Honorable mention: Physics Club. If I were principal for a day: I would definitely get rid of all homework and...
Urbana Citizen

Hesses to mark 60th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Beverly Hess of Urbana will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 18. They were married in the First Baptist Church of Marietta, Ohio, by the Rev. Paul Christianson on Jan. 18, 1963. Mrs. Hess is the former Beverly Darnell of Marietta. The couple were...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Martin Luther King celebration is Sunday

Jerusalem Second Baptist Church in Urbana will host the Champaign County Ministerial Alliance’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. Historically, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day always falls on the third Monday of January commemorating Dr. King’s birthday. That day was celebrated for the first time on Jan. 20, 1986. Urbana’s celebration takes place this year one day before our national holiday on Monday, Jan. 16.
URBANA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Animal Shelter: Layla and Rozee are looking for a new home

The Darke County Animal Shelter has two new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH...
GREENVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local veteran shares stories of Vietnam War

TROY — James E. Miller, of Troy, a helicopter pilot in 1967-68 in the Vietnam War, and his son, James Patrick Miller, will be the guest speakers at the 9 a.m., Feb. 1, 2023, monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Of the Vietnam War, Miller says, “We...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn

A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton

A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
DAYTON, OH

