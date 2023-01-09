Read full article on original website
Related
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has died: reports
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been given. Tinlsey entered the Major Leagues in 1993 with the Seattle Mariners, and had two stints with the team wrapped around two stops with the Boston Red Sox and a stay with the Phillies in 1996.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Close To Trading For Reported Red Sox Target, Deplete Shortstop Market
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to the Miami Marlins all offseason as potential trade partners. One of the players often discussed in these hypothetical deals will be heading to the west coast. The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to trading for Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas according to The...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Casey Stern: "The 'LOL Mets' thing to do would have been to actually go through with the deal anyway"
Casey Stern, host of the “Unfiltered” podcast, joined Ben & Woods on Wednesday morning! Listen here as Casey gives his thoughts on his Mets NOT landing Carlos Correa after a weeks-long saga, which free agent signing surprised him the most, and more!
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Inside The Red Sox
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added a former member of the New York Yankees as a depth option in the outfield on Wednesday.
thecomeback.com
Padres interested in 400 HR Club member
The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
Ex-Reds All-Star Reported Linked To Red Sox In Light Of Trevor Story's Injury News
The Red Sox certainly are getting busy
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Former Dodgers Infielder Signs with Chicago White Sox
Hanser Alberto hopes to have a more productive season with a new clubhouse.
Red Sox Reportedly Among Finalists For Japanese Star Fireballer To Improve Rotation
Boston could be in the mix for a new fireballer
Dodgers Utility Man Excited to Finally Have J.D. Martinez in Blue
Martinez will add value to the Dodgers as a true professional and team player.
3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season
These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain Interested' In Dealing For Former All-Star Middle Infielder
Should the Red Sox swing a trade for the former All-Star?
Carlos Correa balked at this unique provision New York Mets added to a revised 12-year deal
The New York Mets reportedly offered Carlos Correa 12 years in a revised contract, however, the All-Star balked at terms
Red Sox Seeking Multiple Middle Infielders; Here Are Three Strong Free-Agent Fits
The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infielders, these three players would make a lot of sense.
Could New York Mets Sign Trey Mancini?
After the Carlos Correa deal fell apart with the New York Mets, the Mets could still be in play for other free agents. Might Trey Mancini be one one of them? Jack Vita assesses how Mancini might fit on the Mets' roster, if they were to pursue the free agent outfielder and designated hitter.
Comments / 0