Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
