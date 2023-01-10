Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’ Pocket Art Gallery needing new artist submissions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s an art gallery in the Pine Belt that could use a “little” extra art these days. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is asking for submissions of new works for the Pocket Art Gallery. It’s actually a repurposed old newspaper stand that opened as...
WDAM-TV
FOP readying for Mardi Gras season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is readying for its annual Mardi Gras parade. The parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The best part: It’s family-friendly. Any who want to participate in the parade are encouraged...
WDAM-TV
17th MLK breakfast scheduled for USM’s Cochran Center Monday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in three years, an in-person ecumenical and scholarship breakfast celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi. The 17th annual breakfast honoring Dr. King will take place Jan. 17 at the Thad...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt food banks see post-holiday decline in donations
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local food pantries are running short on donations. Administrators at some Pine Belt food banks say donations usually decline right after the holidays. “Standing food drives that happen every year, we are still receiving food, but in much. much smaller volume than we normally would,”...
WDAM-TV
New recording studio in Columbia ‘Goin Crazy’ for all types of music
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Marion County men have opened a new business in downtown Columbia that could make some dreams come true for aspiring musicians. Moses Anderson, 30, and Jeremy Bourgeois, 31, have started a recording studio called “Goin Crazy.”. It’s equipped to record music of any type...
WDAM-TV
New food truck to serve hot meals at all PRCC campuses
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is giving many of its students a new option to get hot meals on all its campuses. PRCC has partnered with Aladdin Campus Dining to operate a new food truck. It’ll serve hamburgers, chicken tenders, tacos and other foods. It’s hitting...
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins shares ‘Music is Medicine’ in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Full excitement filled the air at Longleaf Elementary School in Oak Grove Tuesday morning, as Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, returned to her stomping grounds of Lamar County. Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time....
WDAM-TV
Extension agent offers tips for gardening in the winter
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gardening is a hobby that is beneficial for everyone. However, when beginning any task, you need to prepare. Ross Overstreet is an extension agent in Lamar County. He says that preparation is the first step, especially for beginners. “As far as preparation, really you want...
WTOK-TV
Silver Alert issued for Meridian woman who has dementia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local woman who has dementia is missing. Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, may not answer to her name. Lewis was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian. She is about 5′ 4″, 120 pounds and was wearing a long-sleeve blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat.
WDAM-TV
Hub City gears up for King Cake season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Mardi Gras season is right around the corner, and one local bakery is working overtime baking hundreds of King Cakes a day. For Jody’s Bakery & Caterie in Hattiesburg, the festive season means more business. Owner Joanna Lopez says they start baking the cakes every...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi opens 3 new stores on Thursday as growth continues in 2023
Aldi opened three new stores on Thursday, part of an ongoing, aggressive expansion plan that has included the addition of more than 1,000 new markets from the German discounter over the past decade. The three new locations include two stores in Missouri at 1631 Denmark Rd. in Union; and 2901...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
WDAM-TV
Teen arrested for pair of burglaries on West 4th Street, Hattiesburg police says
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of commercial burglaries on West 4th Street early Thursday morning has landed a teenager behind bars in Hattiesburg. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a 17-year-old male was arrested when he tried to run from the scene of two commercial burglaries he committed in the 3800 block of West 4th Street, at the Candy Shop & Kratom and Hub City Tattoo stores.
Shloop to open footwear manufacturing facility in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Shloop, which is a startup footwear manufacturer, will open a manufacturing facility in Meridian. The $9 million project is expected to create 56 jobs. The footwear factory will be housed in a circa 1930’s bakery building comprising 30,000 square feet of space in downtown Meridian and will manufacture footwear in a […]
WDAM-TV
Down trees reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There have been reports of multiple trees down across Jasper County after a weather system passed over the area on Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a downed tree was reported on MS-528 at County Road 14 that was blocking all lanes. The roadway has since been cleared.
WDAM-TV
First ten days of alcohol in Sumrall
The program will focus on supporting the growth and revitalization of existing commercial properties in the area. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the past year has been a historic one for the Friendly City. Approved Central Business District in Petal. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST. |. Mayor...
Hollywood movie honors life of Mississippi’s Jesse Brown
"Devotion" is a true story about an American hero and the first African American Navy aviator, Jesse Brown.
WDAM-TV
15 Graves vandalized in Columbia
A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. LPD investigates stolen Waynesboro police car.
WTOK-TV
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening. MPD said officers were called to the 2100 block of 13th Avenue about 5 p.m. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a local...
Comments / 0