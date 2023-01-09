Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police issue update into investigation of city convenience store robbery
Fall River Police have issued an update concerning the investigation of an armed robbery that took place at a city convenience store. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 9:30 p.m. on December 22nd, officers responded to the Farm Market, located at 233 Durfee Street in response to a reported armed robbery.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: One dead, one injured, two rescued after home destroyed in overnight fire in Norfolk County
An overnight fire on Belcher Street claimed one person’s life and injured another, Holbrook Fire Chief Luke McFadden, Holbrook Police Chief William J. Smith, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced. “On behalf of the Holbrook Fire Department, I want to...
theweektoday.com
Woman severely injured in Glen Charlie Road crash
A woman was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on Thursday, Jan. 12 after crashing into a tree near the entrance of the Wareham Lake Shores neighborhood on Glen Charlie Road. First responders arrived at the scene at 1: 12 p.m. The woman was the sole occupant...
fallriverreporter.com
Trial date set for next week where teen allegedly stabbed to death Fall River woman
A trial date has been set for next week concerning a teen that is accused of murdering a Fall River woman. Then 15-year-old Heavenly Arroyo allegedly stabbed the victim, Ana Vazquez, at least 14 times in October of 2019 and has been held without bail. She is charged with murder.
Burrillville man killed in North Smithfield crash
The man was identified Thursday as 84-year-old Ronald Houle, a resident of Pascoag.
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
whdh.com
Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
Framingham Police Arrest Man Driving, After License Revoked With Open Container of Alcohol
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning, who was driving a vehicle, after his license had been revoked for being a “habitual traffic offender.”. A Framingham Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Union Avenue at 1 a.m. for a motor vehicle violation, said...
fallriverreporter.com
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River
The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
Turnto10.com
Coventry police arrest 2 in cellphone store robbery
(WJAR) — Police have arrested two individuals for their part in an alleged robbery at a cellphone store. The Coventry Police Department arrested 19-year-old Ismael Diaby and 18-year-old Cheik Bamba, both of New York, for an incident on Monday at the T-Mobile store on 678 Centre of New England Boulevard in Coventry.
ABC6.com
20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police help reunite missing person with family using Project Lifesaver
The family of a missing person can rest easy tonight after Brockton Police reunited them with the help of a program available in their community. According to Brockton Police, Project Lifesaver is an electronic monitoring system that sends out a radio frequency to help police locate loved ones. Officer Jodi...
fallriverreporter.com
25-year-old Massachusetts man arraigned on charges concerning fatal motor vehicle crash in Rhode Island that killed 22-year-old Massachusetts man
A 25-year-old Massachusetts man was arraigned Tuesday on charges concerning a fatal motor vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old Massachusetts man. According to Rhode Island State Police, on December 31st, just after 2:30 a.m., members of the State Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
Juvenile Charged With Shooting Near New Bedford High School
A New Bedford juvenile is facing charges following a shooting incident near New Bedford High School last month after classes had ended for the day. New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira confirmed the shooting to me recently. "We did have a shooting on December 6 (2022) on Hunter Street at...
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
Stepdad of woman killed in crash says ‘system isn’t designed for victims’
The New Bedford man charged in a deadly motorcycle crash faced a judge Wednesday.
Valley Breeze
As new train station sets to open, new prospects for old one?
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS– A number of area residents attempting to get a look at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station on Pine Street of late have ended up at the old rail station behind CVS on Broad Street in Central Falls, renewing interest in a dilapidated old structure that hulks over the train tracks.
ABC6.com
Judge raises bail for Massachusetts man in fatal Lincoln New Year’s Eve crash to $50K
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old Massachusetts man faced a judge Tuesday morning after being involved in a deadly New Year’s Eve crash that killed one person and injured another. Christopher Vincent, of Watertown, was arranged on several charges, including DUI resulting in death, after prosecutors said he...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
