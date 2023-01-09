ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

theweektoday.com

Woman severely injured in Glen Charlie Road crash

A woman was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on Thursday, Jan. 12 after crashing into a tree near the entrance of the Wareham Lake Shores neighborhood on Glen Charlie Road. First responders arrived at the scene at 1: 12 p.m. The woman was the sole occupant...
WAREHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash

OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
OSSIPEE, NH
whdh.com

Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River

The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Coventry police arrest 2 in cellphone store robbery

(WJAR) — Police have arrested two individuals for their part in an alleged robbery at a cellphone store. The Coventry Police Department arrested 19-year-old Ismael Diaby and 18-year-old Cheik Bamba, both of New York, for an incident on Monday at the T-Mobile store on 678 Centre of New England Boulevard in Coventry.
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

25-year-old Massachusetts man arraigned on charges concerning fatal motor vehicle crash in Rhode Island that killed 22-year-old Massachusetts man

A 25-year-old Massachusetts man was arraigned Tuesday on charges concerning a fatal motor vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old Massachusetts man. According to Rhode Island State Police, on December 31st, just after 2:30 a.m., members of the State Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

As new train station sets to open, new prospects for old one?

PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS– A number of area residents attempting to get a look at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station on Pine Street of late have ended up at the old rail station behind CVS on Broad Street in Central Falls, renewing interest in a dilapidated old structure that hulks over the train tracks.
PAWTUCKET, RI

