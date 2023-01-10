Read full article on original website
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now openColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
"Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening Celebration Is Saturday, January 14thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
200 gallons of used oil spilled in Colorado Springs, hazmat situation declaredEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
KKTV
Colorado Springs unveils new way of getting garbage off city streets
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cleaning up our city streets just got a lot more high-tech!. The Colorado Springs Public Works Department unveiled its newest cleaning equipment Wednesday: three outdoor vacuum trucks, specifically for inhaling litter left in roadways and medians. “The suction on these is pretty amazing,” said Mayor...
KKTV
Truck spills hundreds of gallons of oil in north-central Colorado Springs, some went into a nearby creek
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were asking for information after a truck spilled 200 gallons of used oil in the area of East Garden of the Gods Road and Nevada Avenue Thursday morning. Both sides of Garden of the Gods Road were closed down to one lane at the...
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Stately Colorado Springs Home Built in 1901 Listed For Sale
New properties popping up across Colorado at an incredibly rapid rate offer modern appliances and updated architecture, but sometimes a rare vintage gem of a home will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
KKTV
Large concert venue gets approval by Colorado Springs city council, set to open in 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Early Wednesday morning, the Colorado Springs city council rejected an appeal in connection to the construction of a large concert venue on the north side of the city. The 8-1 vote brings the Sunset Amphitheatre another step closer to opening near I-25 and North Gate...
KRDO
Work begins despite delays on Pueblo County merger meant to repair poor roads in Pueblo West
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In November of 2022, voters approved a ballot measure that's meant to provide much-needed funding for road maintenance in Pueblo West. However, Pueblo County leaders are still out working out a plan on how to fix the poor roads in Pueblo West. Voters in favor of...
iheart.com
Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
KKTV
New Colorado Springs water usage proposal that might limit city growth moves forward
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A proposed ordinance that could impact city growth is moving forward after a city council vote on Tuesday. The water usage ordinance would specify requirements for the city of Colorado Springs before it can expand. Under it, the city would need to ensure Colorado Springs Utilities can serve all existing customers, plus an extra 30%, before the city can annex any new land.
Colorado Springs City Council approves first reading of ordinance on extension of water service
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A proposed ordinance announced in October 2022 passed its first reading by Colorado Springs City Council Tuesday. The proposed ordinance would require the water supply from Colorado Springs Utilities to meet 130% of existing usage and the projected demand of a proposed extension area - based on a three-year rolling The post Colorado Springs City Council approves first reading of ordinance on extension of water service appeared first on KRDO.
Tibia and fibula of a longneck sauropod discovered near Cañon City
An excavation team in southern Colorado has unearthed two dinosaur fossils. They belong to a longneck sauropod dinosaur, according to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center in Cañon City. The museum will be presenting the fossils to the public later this month. It shared the news this week in a Facebook post explaining that the bones are a tibia and a fibula. The discovery was originally made by someone who "stumbled on" one of the fossils and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. So far it hasn't been revealed exactly where the bones were found...
KKTV
Shelter-in-place order for an El Paso County neighborhood south of Colorado Springs
Video shared with KKTV appeared to show someone cutting fiber cables, causing a phone and internet outage that affected thousands in the Colorado Springs area. Colorado family turns to community for support while baby fights cancer. Updated: 17 hours ago. Colorado family turns to community for support while baby fights...
Pints with a Purpose in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Walter’s Taproom and Brewery is hosting two fundraising events, one on Saturday, Jan. 14, and the other on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to help out the local Pueblo community. On Jan. 14 the Pueblo Rural Fire Station #3319 is holding its annual fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Walter’s, the […]
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Winery & restaurant opens on south end of Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A new winery and sit-down restaurant just opened on the south end of Fountain, just off the Santa Fe exit at I-25. In an area with mostly fast food, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery is another option the neighborhood needed. Located at 606 S Santa Fe, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery features […]
KKTV
WATCH: New proposed water rules for Colorado Springs move forward in city council
WATCH: Detox medical expert talks benefits of 'Dry January' and how to spot alcohol abuse. Someone won big after buying a Mega Millions ticket in Castle Rock. A sophomore and football player at the Air Force Academy passed away on Monday. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pueblo County officials sworn in...
KKTV
Vitalant declares a “Blood Emergency”
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The blood supply for nearly 1,000 hospitals nationwide has dipped to the lowest level in a year. “Unfortunately, in the New Year, we are having an emergency shortage of blood here in Colorado and across the U.S.,” said Brooke Way, Communications manager with Vitalant.
Multiple fires fully contained in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) fully contained multiple fires along the Fountain river bank between Colorado Highway 47 and the US 50 bypass Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 11. According to PFD, there were many sporadic fires along the river bank. The largest fire started east of West 29th Street and Dillion Drive. […]
KKTV
Colorado family turns to community for support while baby fights cancer
Video shared with KKTV appeared to show someone cutting fiber cables, causing a phone and internet outage that affected thousands in the Colorado Springs area. KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring) Shelter-in-place order for an El Paso County neighborhood south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. Shelter-in-place order for...
KKTV
WANTED: 2 men reportedly fled from authorities east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public after two men fled from deputies east of Colorado Springs earlier this week. The sheriff’s office is reporting deputies noticed a grey BMW SUV parked in the Cimarron Hills area...
KKTV
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
