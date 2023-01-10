ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Colorado Springs unveils new way of getting garbage off city streets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cleaning up our city streets just got a lot more high-tech!. The Colorado Springs Public Works Department unveiled its newest cleaning equipment Wednesday: three outdoor vacuum trucks, specifically for inhaling litter left in roadways and medians. “The suction on these is pretty amazing,” said Mayor...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

Stately Colorado Springs Home Built in 1901 Listed For Sale

New properties popping up across Colorado at an incredibly rapid rate offer modern appliances and updated architecture, but sometimes a rare vintage gem of a home will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
iheart.com

Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KKTV

New Colorado Springs water usage proposal that might limit city growth moves forward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A proposed ordinance that could impact city growth is moving forward after a city council vote on Tuesday. The water usage ordinance would specify requirements for the city of Colorado Springs before it can expand. Under it, the city would need to ensure Colorado Springs Utilities can serve all existing customers, plus an extra 30%, before the city can annex any new land.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council approves first reading of ordinance on extension of water service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A proposed ordinance announced in October 2022 passed its first reading by Colorado Springs City Council Tuesday. The proposed ordinance would require the water supply from Colorado Springs Utilities to meet 130% of existing usage and the projected demand of a proposed extension area - based on a three-year rolling The post Colorado Springs City Council approves first reading of ordinance on extension of water service appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Tibia and fibula of a longneck sauropod discovered near Cañon City

An excavation team in southern Colorado has unearthed two dinosaur fossils. They belong to a longneck sauropod dinosaur, according to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center in Cañon City. The museum will be presenting the fossils to the public later this month. It shared the news this week in a Facebook post explaining that the bones are a tibia and a fibula. The discovery was originally made by someone who "stumbled on" one of the fossils and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. So far it hasn't been revealed exactly where the bones were found...
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Pints with a Purpose in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Walter’s Taproom and Brewery is hosting two fundraising events, one on Saturday, Jan. 14, and the other on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to help out the local Pueblo community. On Jan. 14 the Pueblo Rural Fire Station #3319 is holding its annual fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Walter’s, the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Winery & restaurant opens on south end of Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A new winery and sit-down restaurant just opened on the south end of Fountain, just off the Santa Fe exit at I-25. In an area with mostly fast food, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery is another option the neighborhood needed. Located at 606 S Santa Fe, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery features […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Vitalant declares a “Blood Emergency”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The blood supply for nearly 1,000 hospitals nationwide has dipped to the lowest level in a year. “Unfortunately, in the New Year, we are having an emergency shortage of blood here in Colorado and across the U.S.,” said Brooke Way, Communications manager with Vitalant.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Multiple fires fully contained in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) fully contained multiple fires along the Fountain river bank between Colorado Highway 47 and the US 50 bypass Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 11. According to PFD, there were many sporadic fires along the river bank. The largest fire started east of West 29th Street and Dillion Drive. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy