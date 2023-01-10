ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Santa Ynez routs Santa Maria, moves to 3-0 in Ocean League

Early in the third quarter Wednesday night, a Santa Maria defender rushed at Landon Lassahn as the 6-foot-5 Santa Ynez senior was lining up to shoot a 3-pointer. Lassahn calmly put the defender out of the picture with a fake then made the shot. Later in the quarter, a Saints...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Righetti offense breaks loose as Warriors beat Mission Prep girls

After scoring 49 points in each of their first two Mountain League games, the Righetti girls broke loose for 84 in an 84-47 win against Mission Prep in a league game at Righetti's Warrior Gym Wednesday night. Bree Luna popped in 23 points, Martha Durazo scored 18 and Irie Torres...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Pirates excel at California Invitational Tournament in Morro Bay

The Santa Maria girls wrestling team struck gold at the California Invitational Tournament (CIT) at Morro Bay, winning the team title. Santa Maria's Alanis Cedeno went unbeaten en route to winning the championship at 126 pounds. Saints Alina Bojorges (101 pounds), Natalia Castro (131) and Vanessa Zayas (137) all finished second.
MORRO BAY, CA
About Town: Singers sought to join Santa Ynez Valley Chorale

Singers are being sought to join the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, a longtime community musical group that performs locally throughout the year. Rehearsals start Monday, Jan. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., and every Monday thereafter at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 2627 Janin Way, Solvang. Members will be...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Area schools reopen after massive storm soaks Santa Barbara County

School districts in Santa Barbara County were set to resume normal operations on Wednesday after the multi-day storm soaked much of the area. Due to improving weather and road conditions, most Santa Barbara County public schools are reopening Wednesday, following a one-day school closure Tuesday. Santa Maria Joint Union High...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Anti-abortion event scheduled for Sunday in Santa Maria

LifeWalk 2023, an anti-abortion event, is scheduled to take place in Santa Maria on Sunday, Jan. 15. Walkers are scheduled to assemble at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Maria City Hall courtyard at Broadway and Cook Street for an opening program. The program will include prayers from local pastors...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Aircraft makes forced landing on Hwy 246 east of Lompoc

A single-engine aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon on Highway 246 at La Purisima Golf Course east of Lompoc, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol. The aircraft experienced engine failure, forcing the pilot to land on the highway about 12:30...
LOMPOC, CA
CAPA Pet of the Week: Stoney

Stoney is a seven-year-old female, gray and white Pit Bull Terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center. Center staff say Stoney is a sweetheart who has a couple "dog buddies" she gets along but isn't a fan of shelter life. To check her out, view the available YouTube shorts at youtube.com/shorts/CWuibgRsS10 and youtube.com/shorts/qN1xtOm_lqM.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
SLO County Sherriff's Office continues search for 5-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office continued search operations for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan who was swept away by raging flood waters on Monday near San Miguel. On Tuesday, search operations were conducted throughout the day, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said. Resources used for Tuesday's search included the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, USAR (Underwater Search and Rescue) Team, Drone Team, deputies, detectives and air operations.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

