syvnews.com
Santa Ynez routs Santa Maria, moves to 3-0 in Ocean League
Early in the third quarter Wednesday night, a Santa Maria defender rushed at Landon Lassahn as the 6-foot-5 Santa Ynez senior was lining up to shoot a 3-pointer. Lassahn calmly put the defender out of the picture with a fake then made the shot. Later in the quarter, a Saints...
syvnews.com
Righetti offense breaks loose as Warriors beat Mission Prep girls
After scoring 49 points in each of their first two Mountain League games, the Righetti girls broke loose for 84 in an 84-47 win against Mission Prep in a league game at Righetti's Warrior Gym Wednesday night. Bree Luna popped in 23 points, Martha Durazo scored 18 and Irie Torres...
syvnews.com
Pirates excel at California Invitational Tournament in Morro Bay
The Santa Maria girls wrestling team struck gold at the California Invitational Tournament (CIT) at Morro Bay, winning the team title. Santa Maria's Alanis Cedeno went unbeaten en route to winning the championship at 126 pounds. Saints Alina Bojorges (101 pounds), Natalia Castro (131) and Vanessa Zayas (137) all finished second.
syvnews.com
About Town: Singers sought to join Santa Ynez Valley Chorale
Singers are being sought to join the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, a longtime community musical group that performs locally throughout the year. Rehearsals start Monday, Jan. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., and every Monday thereafter at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 2627 Janin Way, Solvang. Members will be...
syvnews.com
Area schools reopen after massive storm soaks Santa Barbara County
School districts in Santa Barbara County were set to resume normal operations on Wednesday after the multi-day storm soaked much of the area. Due to improving weather and road conditions, most Santa Barbara County public schools are reopening Wednesday, following a one-day school closure Tuesday. Santa Maria Joint Union High...
syvnews.com
Rains pumping up Santa Barbara County reservoirs; Cachuma at 68% capacity
The major storm that battered Santa Barbara County on Monday set creeks and rivers flowing and pumped up reservoirs with runoff from ground already saturated after more than a week of rain. That influx of water will help alleviate the drought that has gripped the area for years, and more...
syvnews.com
2022 Solvang Danish Days raffle winner announced; 2023 Danish Maid contest open
A winner was announced for the 2022 Solvang Danish Days "Win a Trip for Two to Denmark" raffle that was held Friday in front of The Home Connection store at the close of the town's annual Julefest. Goleta resident Elizabeth Crespo purchased her ticket at the Solvang Visitors Center on...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County reports no deaths, no injuries, no missing persons from storm
Despite record-setting rainfall, widespread flooding, road and highway closures, mass evacuations, damage to infrastructure, power outages, trees down, rock slides, more than 400 calls for help and more than 100 rescues, no deaths, injuries or missing persons have been reported in Santa Barbara County from Monday's storm. County officials said...
syvnews.com
Anti-abortion event scheduled for Sunday in Santa Maria
LifeWalk 2023, an anti-abortion event, is scheduled to take place in Santa Maria on Sunday, Jan. 15. Walkers are scheduled to assemble at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Maria City Hall courtyard at Broadway and Cook Street for an opening program. The program will include prayers from local pastors...
syvnews.com
Aircraft makes forced landing on Hwy 246 east of Lompoc
A single-engine aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon on Highway 246 at La Purisima Golf Course east of Lompoc, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol. The aircraft experienced engine failure, forcing the pilot to land on the highway about 12:30...
syvnews.com
'Help us get back': Lompoc Animal Shelter reopens doors in effort to rebuild programming
Lompoc's animal shelter on Friday officially reopened to pets — and people — after nearly three years of closure due to a faltering volunteer program catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the shelter is not back to a full-service operation, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department restricts water contact at Guadalupe park
The public is barred from recreational contact with water at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes County Park as the result of treated wastewater that spilled into the Santa Maria River from the Guadalupe Wastewater Treatment Plant. Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “beach closed” notice Tuesday in response to an...
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Stoney
Stoney is a seven-year-old female, gray and white Pit Bull Terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center. Center staff say Stoney is a sweetheart who has a couple "dog buddies" she gets along but isn't a fan of shelter life. To check her out, view the available YouTube shorts at youtube.com/shorts/CWuibgRsS10 and youtube.com/shorts/qN1xtOm_lqM.
syvnews.com
'Hopeful we'll find someone': Buellton bowling alley project up for sale after 5 years in flux
The question isn't if but when will the city of Buellton get its long-awaited bowling alley. Formerly Live Oak Lanes, the five-acre entitled development dubbed "Waypoint Family Entertainment Center" is on the market for $3,250,000 as of November, and the hope is that a buyer who has a similar vision will step in.
syvnews.com
SLO County Sherriff's Office continues search for 5-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office continued search operations for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan who was swept away by raging flood waters on Monday near San Miguel. On Tuesday, search operations were conducted throughout the day, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said. Resources used for Tuesday's search included the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, USAR (Underwater Search and Rescue) Team, Drone Team, deputies, detectives and air operations.
syvnews.com
While tenants planned long-term, Elks Rec says 1-year leases had purpose
When the Tri-Valley Remote Control Modelers Club entered into a short-term lease agreement with Elks Recreation in 2009 to use property at the rodeo grounds to fly its remote controlled airplanes, the property was a blank slate. The club intended to make the grounds something of a permanent home, and...
