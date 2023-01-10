Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Nashville man charged with abuse after infant hospitalized with brain injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he abused an infant. Jeremy Beard, 26, was charged with aggravated child abuse. In November, a 6-month-old unresponsive infant in Beard’s care was rushed to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with severe injuries, according to an affidavit. Police said a medical examination revealed the child suffered an acute brain hemorrhage, brain compression, extensive hemorrhages in his retinas, a leg fracture and multiple bruises to his head and face.
Police searching for driver from alleged road rage incident in Spring Hill
Authorities in Spring Hill are trying to track down a driver accused of pointing a gun at someone during a road rage incident.
WSMV
Man dies after Madison shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Madison on Wednesday evening. MNPD said someone in a light-colored sedan fired multiple rounds at a red Pontiac GTO on East Old Hickory Blvd. Officers arrives to find 48-year-old Timothy Fetter ouside of the Pontiac with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.
Safe at home? Couple robbed in their Brentwood garage at gunpoint
On Friday before 9 p.m., Brentwood Police Department officers were called to a neighborhood off Split Log Road to investigate a robbery at gunpoint.
WSMV
Madison neighbors concerned after woman shot during robbery attempt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Madison neighbors are on edge after police said a man shot a woman in front of her house during an attempted robbery on Friday night. The shooting happened on Gibson Drive. The woman who was shot drove to one of her neighbor’s homes to call for help. Now many in the neighborhood are scared for their safety.
WSMV
Metro Police seek to identify person responsible for October carjacking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are working to identify a person possibly involved in carjacking a woman at Hillsboro Pike and Woodmont Boulevard last October. The man seen in the surveillance photos was seen at a convenience store the next day driving a stolen red Volkswagen Jetta. The...
WSMV
One person dead after shooting in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after being shot in Madison on Wednesday evening, Metro Police confirmed. The man was shot in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard around 6 p.m. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died. The shooting death is...
WSMV
Deputies searching for remains in wooded area near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for human remains in a wooded area near Franklin. Investigators are searching the same area where skeletal remains were found in November by a hunter tracking deer near Clovercroft Road. Those remains had appeared to be exposed to the outdoors for “some time,” investigators said.
WSMV
Clarksville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with police
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted by authorities for allegedly stabbing someone in Clarksville is in custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon. Marshall Reed, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. Reed is accused of stabbing someone Dec. 22 on Avalon Street. Police surrounded a home on Chateauroux Drive...
WSMV
I-840 in Williamson County closed after fatal crash
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed troopers are working a fatal crash that has closed Interstate 840 in Williamson County. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-840 near the Lewisburg Pike exit around 6:20 p.m. The entry ramp onto Lewisburg Pike was also closed. It...
WSMV
Metro Police search for porch pirate caught on doorbell camera in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said they are looking for a person connected to many packages being stolen from homes in West Nashville. Alice Fair said she is too worried to order another package. In a video captured by Fair’s doorbell camera, a woman can be seen getting out...
WSMV
NoahBRAVE Foundation hosts fundraiser in memory of teen who battled brain cancer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin couple is bringing hope to other families and sharing their journey following the passing of their young son who bravely fought brain cancer for more than year. “It feels like yesterday and a lifetime ago, all at the same time, and it hurts just...
WSMV
Five injured in three-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on South Church Street on Tuesday afternoon. Murfreesboro Police said the crash involved an SUV, sedan and a Murfreesboro transit bus at 4744 S. Church St. around 2:30 p.m. Police said the driver of a...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
WSMV
Nonprofits work to help foster children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s foster care system is facing backlash after a scathing report showing major holes in how foster children are treated across the state. Tennessee ranks worst in the entire country for foster care instability, and it’s been that way for years. As lawmakers call...
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 12, 2023
There were only 2 cats, but a whole ton of dogs at PAWS during our latest visit. All in need of good homes. Go adopt one!!!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd,...
WSMV
Deadly crash on I-840 in Williamson County
Luke Kornet appears on 'NBC Nightly News Kid's Edition'. Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both...
WSMV
Metro court dates postponed for funeral
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County General Sessions judges have postponed all court sessions, including jail dockets, scheduled for Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office in Nashville told WSMV4 court sessions were postponed so court officers and judges can attend Judge Gale B. Robinson’s wife’s funeral. “Our office...
Willie Nelson’s Historic Nashville Home Sells for $2.14 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Willie Nelson's former home in Nashville has just sold, and pictures show an ultra-private rural retreat that's a piece of country music history. Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the legendary musician built for himself, sits on 150 rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., about half an hour outside of Nashville.
WSMV
Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
