Robertson County, TN

wvlt.tv

Nashville man charged with abuse after infant hospitalized with brain injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he abused an infant. Jeremy Beard, 26, was charged with aggravated child abuse. In November, a 6-month-old unresponsive infant in Beard’s care was rushed to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with severe injuries, according to an affidavit. Police said a medical examination revealed the child suffered an acute brain hemorrhage, brain compression, extensive hemorrhages in his retinas, a leg fracture and multiple bruises to his head and face.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man dies after Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Madison on Wednesday evening. MNPD said someone in a light-colored sedan fired multiple rounds at a red Pontiac GTO on East Old Hickory Blvd. Officers arrives to find 48-year-old Timothy Fetter ouside of the Pontiac with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Madison neighbors concerned after woman shot during robbery attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Madison neighbors are on edge after police said a man shot a woman in front of her house during an attempted robbery on Friday night. The shooting happened on Gibson Drive. The woman who was shot drove to one of her neighbor’s homes to call for help. Now many in the neighborhood are scared for their safety.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person dead after shooting in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after being shot in Madison on Wednesday evening, Metro Police confirmed. The man was shot in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard around 6 p.m. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died. The shooting death is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deputies searching for remains in wooded area near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for human remains in a wooded area near Franklin. Investigators are searching the same area where skeletal remains were found in November by a hunter tracking deer near Clovercroft Road. Those remains had appeared to be exposed to the outdoors for “some time,” investigators said.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Clarksville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with police

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted by authorities for allegedly stabbing someone in Clarksville is in custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon. Marshall Reed, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. Reed is accused of stabbing someone Dec. 22 on Avalon Street. Police surrounded a home on Chateauroux Drive...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

I-840 in Williamson County closed after fatal crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed troopers are working a fatal crash that has closed Interstate 840 in Williamson County. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-840 near the Lewisburg Pike exit around 6:20 p.m. The entry ramp onto Lewisburg Pike was also closed. It...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Five injured in three-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on South Church Street on Tuesday afternoon. Murfreesboro Police said the crash involved an SUV, sedan and a Murfreesboro transit bus at 4744 S. Church St. around 2:30 p.m. Police said the driver of a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nonprofits work to help foster children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s foster care system is facing backlash after a scathing report showing major holes in how foster children are treated across the state. Tennessee ranks worst in the entire country for foster care instability, and it’s been that way for years. As lawmakers call...
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 12, 2023

There were only 2 cats, but a whole ton of dogs at PAWS during our latest visit. All in need of good homes. Go adopt one!!!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash on I-840 in Williamson County

Luke Kornet appears on 'NBC Nightly News Kid's Edition'. Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro court dates postponed for funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County General Sessions judges have postponed all court sessions, including jail dockets, scheduled for Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office in Nashville told WSMV4 court sessions were postponed so court officers and judges can attend Judge Gale B. Robinson’s wife’s funeral. “Our office...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

