Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants
NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Bleacher Report Says ‘Nope’ for Vikings on Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings are fashionable upset suspects this weekend in the NFC’s Wildcard Round. Minnesota is matched up against the New York Giants, a team that lost to the Vikings under three weeks ago by just three points. And Bleacher Report is one of the entities choosing the Giants...
CBS Sports Predicts Vikings Wildcard Fate
In case you're late to the party this week, the New York Giants are an extremely popular upset pick to
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After
The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free
Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Responds to CPR Sack Celebration Controversy
Fans criticized the linebacker for his poorly timed celebration.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Vikings Coach Gets the Ax in Washington
The Washington Commanders maintained a reasonable chance of making the playoffs until the final week of the regular season. Ron
Vikings Rumors: Jefferson’s Contract, Donatell in 2023, & Upcoming Cuts
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the upcoming Justin Jefferson extension, Ed Donatell potentially returning in 2023, and which Vikings players could be getting to the end of their purple careers.
The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isn’t Even Close)
For the 31st time in 62 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings are heading to the playoffs. They hold the NFC's No.
Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams Arrest Warrant Details
"You're looking at the (totaled) car like, man!'' Cowboys rookie Sam Williams says. "But God works in mysterious ways. I know He has something in store for me.''
Former Viking Could Be X-Factor in His Team’s Super Bowl Run
A few years before the Minnesota Vikings drafted a man nicknamed JJets, the team employed another iteration of a Jet
Giants news: New York works out veteran receivers ahead of Wild Card playoff game vs. Vikings
The New York Giants appear to be looking for additional help on offense, as they have reportedly worked out some players Tuesday including a pair of veteran wide receivers in Adam Humphries and James Washington (Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN). The Giants work out Tuesday consisted of WR Adam Humphries,...
Vikings-Giants Rematch Should Be Another Down-to-the Wire Game
Playoff time is my favorite time of year on the NFL calendar. The most memorable games during my NFL front office career came in the playoffs. In my Vikings years: beating the Rams in the NFC title game to go to the Super Bowl in my rookie season. The 1987 playoff run with the NFC divisional playoff win over top-seeded San Francisco with Bill Walsh, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and Ronnie Lott.
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Simple Vikings Blueprint to Beat the Giants
In a rematch from three weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings host the New York Giants in Round 1 of the postseason this Sunday. The teams played at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve and will meet in the same building for playoff football. Last time, the Vikings upended the Giants...
