The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting. On April 4, 13, 2022, the victim, a 25-year-old, was engaged in a verbal argument with another male on the corner of Old York Rd. and Ruscomb St. During the argument the male abruptly shot the victim in the face with a semi-automatic handgun, then continued to fire several more shots as the victim attempted to run away. The victim was treated at Einstein Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to his face and thigh. The offender fled the area on foot. Video footage of the offender was captured from a local business on the 4900 block of North Broad St.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO