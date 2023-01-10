Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature DishesMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Ivy League Universities face allegations of running a 'dark-money, revolving-door nightmare' with foreign entitiesEdy ZooPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
Man, 36, dies at hospital after being stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division is investigating a stabbing in North Philadelphia that left one man dead, according to police. Authorities say police responded to Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus for a report of a prior assault around 2:36 a.m. Officials say a 36-year-old man who...
phl17.com
16-year-old fatally shot in Tioga
Philadelphia Police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old male in Tioga on Wednesday evening. Police located the boy in a vacant lot on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue with a gunshot wound to to the torso. The boy was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died...
fox29.com
Police: Driver in custody after striking police building in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a driver struck a police building in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city. According to police, the vehicle struck the 12th Police District building at 65th Street and Woodland Avenue. Officials say a person was taken to the hospital for...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
Car crashes into police building in Southwest Philadelphia after apparent road rage dispute
After a road rage dispute, police said a driver crashed into the 12th District police building in Southwest Philadelphia, fled in reverse, then flipped over a couple of blocks away. The driver is in police custody.
fox29.com
'People are angry': Philadelphia police address concerns about violence after Mayfair quadruple shooting
MAYFAIR - A Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood still rocked after three young men were ambushed and executed coming home from a trip to the mall. Emotions are high in Mayfair after Monday’s deadly shooting. Philadelphia police say there were over 50 shots fired at Rowland and Guilford Streets. A makeshift...
fox29.com
67-year-old woman attacked with brick on NJ boardwalk
NEW JERSEY - A senior citizen from Philadelphia who was visiting the resort city of Atlantic City was rushed to the hospital after a stranger attacked her with a brick on the boardwalk. The Atlantic City Police Department says the attack occurred last Friday afternoon on the 2700 block of...
fox29.com
Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
fox29.com
Police: Triple shooting leaves 2 men, one teen injured in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men and one teenager injured in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Police say they responded to the intersection of 60th and Catherine streets for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers say they located three gunshot victims. The...
fox29.com
Police: Woman, man critically injured in separate stabbings in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating two separate stabbings that left both a man and woman critically injured in Philadelphia. According to authorities, the first stabbing occurred in the Hunting Park section of the city around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday night. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that just after 11...
Cobbs Creek triple shooting leaves 2 men critically wounded
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood sent a teenager and two men to the hospital. The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at 60th and Catherine Streets.According to police, a 56-year-old man was shot twice in his chest and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.A 21-year-old man was critically wounded after he was shot once in the chest, police said.A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his right ear, police said. He's in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.
fox29.com
Fairhill shooting leaves man, 20, critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Fairhill on Wednesday. Police say at 7:22 p.m., they received a call about a shooting on the 3300 block of North Front Street. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 20-year-old man with two gunshot wounds,...
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 35th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting. On April 4, 13, 2022, the victim, a 25-year-old, was engaged in a verbal argument with another male on the corner of Old York Rd. and Ruscomb St. During the argument the male abruptly shot the victim in the face with a semi-automatic handgun, then continued to fire several more shots as the victim attempted to run away. The victim was treated at Einstein Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to his face and thigh. The offender fled the area on foot. Video footage of the offender was captured from a local business on the 4900 block of North Broad St.
Northeast Philly Shooting Kills 3, Injuries 1: Police
Three men are dead and a fourth is in critical condition after a late-night shooting in northeast Philadelphia, authorities told Daily Voice. City police were called to the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in Mayfair just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, for reports of a person with a gun, the department said.
Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
fox29.com
Philadelphia woman mistaken for suspect wanted in Texas spend days in prison
Julie Hudson, a Philadelphia Ph.D student with no criminal record, was jailed for almost a week when police mistook her for a suspect wanted for a crime in Texas. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and local law enforcement held a press conference Thursday apologizing for the erroneous arrest and explaining what happened.
Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for suspects who stole $60K worth of items from Philadelphia construction site
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects caught on video burglarizing a construction site in the city. According to police, the burglary happened at a construction site on the 4300 block of Ridge Avenue on December 31, 2022. Authorities...
