Lisa Pate
2d ago
Praying for the young person and their family. I hope the road to recovery isn't too difficult.❤️
Kait 8
Trucker killed in crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 10 on Interstate 55, eight miles south of Steele in Pemiscot County. Jose...
thunderboltradio.com
Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Obion County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 69 year old Almeda Wilmath was traveling west on State Route 22 in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 24 year old Kelly Hayden.
4 people taken to hospitals after Hickory Hill Road crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, including two children, were taken to area hospitals after a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Hickory Hill Road, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers arrived at the crash in the 3900 block of Hickory Hill Road around 4:30 p.m. A...
Crash involving multiple vehicles causes delays on I-40 westbound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash caused delays along I-40 between Covington Pike and Jackson Ave. TDOT said the crash along westbound I-40 was reported just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Westbound had some lanes and the right shoulder blocked. Memphis police said officers responded to the two-car crash just...
Kait 8
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, about two miles east of State Highway 211 near Corning in Clay County. A Clay County Sheriff’s Office employee confirmed deputies and Arkansas...
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. KFVS M-F 5-530p Recurring Syncbak Primary. Rust College...
Man leads trooper on high-speed chase with 5-month-old in car, court records show
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested after speeding away from a traffic stop at over 100 mph with a 5-month-old baby and a woman in his car, according to a Tennessee State Trooper. It all started when the trooper noticed excessively dark tint on a Toyota Camry...
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in Tipton County that involved a deputy. Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car crash on Highway 14 near Terry Lane South. The crash occurred on Monday morning.
Eight charged with auto theft in less than 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight people, including three juveniles, were arrested on auto theft charges in five separate cases in less than 24 hours, Memphis Police said Thursday. Memphis Police say there have been 486 vehicle thefts so far in 2023 compared to only 218 this time in 2022.
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County. According to Jonesboro dispatch, a call came in around 3:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, about an active fire at 3312 County Road 531 in Monette. Details are limited. There are no reports of...
localmemphis.com
Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
Mother of middle school secretary shot and killed in church parking lot left heartbroken
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a church just blocks away from a cemetery is devastated. “Nobody deserves to bury their child. If it was a mistake, come forward and let us know,” said Lavonda Henderson.
Kait 8
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. A Jonesboro police sergeant said they received a call Thursday, Jan. 12, just after 3 a.m. about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive just off Harrisburg Road.
Woman recounts terrifying moment armed man burglarized her East Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on camera breaking into an East Memphis home with a gun in his hand. The victim was not home, but her two dogs were. No one was hurt but the victim told FOX13 that home break-ins do not normally happen in her neighborhood.
actionnews5.com
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Life Lounge shooting that injured multiple victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in a shooting that left multiple victims injured on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 2:20 a.m. at Life Lounge located at 6153 Mount Moriah Road. Police say officers arrived...
Six armed men posing as police wanted for carjacking at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men posing as police officers carjacked a victim and stole their BMW at an East Memphis hotel Wednesday, Memphis Police said. Police are looking for six men who they say carjacked a person at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard around 2:30 in the afternoon. Police say […]
desotocountynews.com
Horn Lake man dies when struck by vehicle
A man died over the weekend when he was struck by a vehicle on Airways Blvd. in Southaven. According to Southaven Police, the accident took place about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 on Airways south of Hillbrook Drive. DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders identified the victim as Dustin Ferguson, age...
Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church
► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
Kait 8
One hurt in road rage shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are currently investigating a road rage shooting that left one person injured. According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and South Caraway Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, regarding a fistfight. Police said a driver picked someone...
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
