Senath, MO

Lisa Pate
2d ago

Praying for the young person and their family. I hope the road to recovery isn't too difficult.❤️

Kait 8

Trucker killed in crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 10 on Interstate 55, eight miles south of Steele in Pemiscot County. Jose...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Obion County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 69 year old Almeda Wilmath was traveling west on State Route 22 in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 24 year old Kelly Hayden.
OBION COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, about two miles east of State Highway 211 near Corning in Clay County. A Clay County Sheriff’s Office employee confirmed deputies and Arkansas...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus

One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. KFVS M-F 5-530p Recurring Syncbak Primary. Rust College...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in Tipton County that involved a deputy. Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car crash on Highway 14 near Terry Lane South. The crash occurred on Monday morning.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Eight charged with auto theft in less than 24 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight people, including three juveniles, were arrested on auto theft charges in five separate cases in less than 24 hours, Memphis Police said Thursday. Memphis Police say there have been 486 vehicle thefts so far in 2023 compared to only 218 this time in 2022.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Emergency crews respond to structure fire

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County. According to Jonesboro dispatch, a call came in around 3:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, about an active fire at 3312 County Road 531 in Monette. Details are limited. There are no reports of...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
localmemphis.com

Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Kait 8

Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. A Jonesboro police sergeant said they received a call Thursday, Jan. 12, just after 3 a.m. about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive just off Harrisburg Road.
JONESBORO, AR
desotocountynews.com

Horn Lake man dies when struck by vehicle

A man died over the weekend when he was struck by a vehicle on Airways Blvd. in Southaven. According to Southaven Police, the accident took place about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 on Airways south of Hillbrook Drive. DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders identified the victim as Dustin Ferguson, age...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church

► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

One hurt in road rage shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are currently investigating a road rage shooting that left one person injured. According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and South Caraway Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, regarding a fistfight. Police said a driver picked someone...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN

