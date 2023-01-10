Read full article on original website
Seattle Public Schools Sue TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for Damaging Kids' Mental Health
Seattle's public school district is suing TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, among and other social media platforms, in landmark litigation that alleges that their practices are damaging students' mental health. The 90-plus-page lawsuit, filed on Friday in U.S. District Court, claims the companies are intentionally marketing their products to "hook" children,...
NIH Director's Blog
The Teen Brain: 7 Things to Know
1. The brain reaches its biggest size in early adolescence. For girls, the brain reaches its biggest size around 11 years old. For boys, the brain reaches its biggest size around age 14. But this difference does not mean either boys or girls are smarter than one another!. 2. The...
Medical News Today
Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder
There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
6 stats that show which teens receive mental health services—and why
As with most health care systems in the U.S., accessing quality mental health treatment is far from an equal-opportunity process. Factors such as access to wealth, insurance status, geographic location, race, and gender all affect who can receive mental health services and who can't. Unsurprisingly, many of these same barriers to healthcare access are stressors that have well-documented negative effects on people's psychological and physical health.
boldsky.com
What Is Math Anxiety In Children? How Can Parents Help?
Yes, maths anxiety is real! You have no clue how much this validates my 10th standard self. So what really is math anxiety?. Do you ever feel anxious and stressed when you are answering questions from your math teacher or when doing your math homework? If so, you might be suffering from math anxiety.
Chris Thompson Invents App to Help Others Fight Alcohol Addiction
Chris Thompson was addicted to alcohol at age 19 and hit rock bottom on Thanksgiving Day 2018. The Eastern University graduate decided to turn his addiction story into a business venture.
Many Fayette kids aren’t ready for kindergarten. Can bus classrooms, Dolly Parton fix it?
Nearly half of incoming Fayette County kindergartners do not meet the basic standards for starting their education, the lowest level since the readiness scores were first tracked in the 2013-2014 school year, district officials said.
psychologytoday.com
Mindfulness Vs. Self-Compassion: Which Matters More?
Three research studies indicate that self-compassion influences mental health to a greater extent than does mindfulness. Mindfulness and self-compassion are complementary capacities that interact to promote mental health. Reducing self-judgment forms a key mechanism of action through which both mindfulness and compassion-focused practices improve mental health. Mindfulness (paying attention to...
wpgxfox28.com
The Link Between Emotional Trauma and Addiction
Originally Posted On: https://stairwayrecovery.com/blog/trauma-and-addiction/. Does emotional trauma lead to addiction and substance use? If you are someone who has a heightened sense of your emotions due to trauma, it may seem as if life is a desolate desert island beach that stretches on and on. Many times, people are able to find that rescue boat that brings them to safety as they cope with the undulating waves of life’s ups and downs. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to see the rainbow on the other side of the storm of trauma that looms just offshore. That perpetual feeling like nothing will ever change or improve can wash over you, and regardless of the support system you have, you may feel like you will simply never leave that island.
heart.org
Feeling loved, optimistic or happy as a teen may lead to better health in adulthood
Teens who reported feeling optimism, happiness, self-esteem, belongingness and loved were more likely to reach their 20s and 30s in good cardiometabolic health compared to teens with fewer of these positive psychological assets. The association was especially strong among Black youth. Fostering positive psychological assets in teenagers may help prevent...
Healthline
Prince Harry and Agoraphobia: Royal Talks Mental Health in New Memoir
In his new memoir, Prince Harry talks about his mental health struggles. In particular, he mentions dealing with agoraphobia. About 1.3% of adults in the U.S. have agoraphobia. Prince Harry shares in his new memoir that he struggled with agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder that causes intense fear in certain situations,...
lmhsrampage.com
Anxiety in Teenagers: How to Cope in an Overly Anxious World
As a teenager, it can feel like the world is a daunting and overwhelming place. With social media, school, and the pressure to succeed, it’s no surprise that anxiety is a common struggle for many teens. In fact, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, about 25% of adolescents experience anxiety. If you’re a teenager struggling with anxiety, know that you’re not alone and there are things you can do to cope.
