‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)

By Katie Reul
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MC83p_0k92UyeA00

Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “ Carnival Row ” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures.

The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate ( Orlando Bloom ) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss ( Cara Delevingne ) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven.

“If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer.

The three-time Emmy-nominated series also features Jamie Harris, Simon McBurney, Tamzin Merchant, David Gyasi, Andrew Gower, Karla Crome, Arty Froushan, Sinead Phelps and more. “Carnival Row” is produced through Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, with showrunner Erik Oleson at the helm.

Oleson will also return as an executive producer for the second season along with Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, Wesley Strick and Travis Beacham.

Two new episodes will debut each week, starting Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. PT on Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below.

TRAILERS

Netflix dropped the official teaser for “ Freeridge ,” a spin-off series of “On My Block,” complete with sibling rivalry, teenage recklessness and possibly even a curse.

When teenage friends Cameron, Demi, Gloria and Ines purchase a hand-carved box they believe contains special powers, they soon start experiencing misfortune they attribute to being cursed. The coming-of-age story also navigates the hardships of sisterhood, emphasizing the dynamic between siblings Gloria and Ines.

“On My Block” creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft returned to create the new series along with Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner, though the original cast will not appear in the spin-off. Fresh faces to the franchise include Tenzing Trainor as Cameron, Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi, Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria and Bryana Salaz as Ines.

Production on “Freeridge” wrapped over the summer, and the series is scheduled for a Feb. 2 release on Netflix. Season 1 contains eight 30-minute episodes that all drop at once.

Watch the official teaser trailer below.

DATES

Fox announced an updated programming schedule Jan. 6 that will affect air dates for “The Resident” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

The two-hour Season 6 finale of “The Resident” will be split into parts that air over a two-week period. The first half of the finale will air Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET, and the second half will debut Jan. 17 at the same time. Encore airings of “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” are slated to follow “The Resident” on both dates at 9 p.m. ET.

The Season 4 premiere of “9-1-1: Lone Star” is now scheduled for Jan. 24 (instead of the previously announced Jan. 17) at 8 p.m. ET. An hour later, the pilot episode of the drama series “Accused” will air on the network, just two days after the series’ Jan. 22 premiere.

PODCASTS

HBO Max’s “ The Last of Us Podcast,” an official series companion podcast, is set to launch the same day as the “The Last of Us” series premiere for a deep dive behind-the-scenes of each episode.

Hosted by Troy Baker, who voices Joel Miller in the video game upon which “The Last of Us” is based, the podcast brings together series creators Craig Marzin and Neil Druckmann to discuss adapting the project from one screen to another.

“The Last of Us” follows a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) who is hired to guide 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to safety across the U.S. in a post-apocalyptic future.

New episodes of the podcast will be released each Sunday, corresponding with the weekly release of the HBO series, for a total of nine episodes.

