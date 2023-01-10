The Pixel Watch January 2023 update is pretty light

What you need to know

Google has released the January update for the Pixel Watch.

The update fixes an issue with third-party watch faces timing out.

This is the second sequential update for the Pixel Watch after the December patch.

Just one week after Google issued the January 2023 update for its Pixel smartphone family, the search giant is now giving the Pixel Watch some love with a new update. The January 2023 Pixel Watch update is rolling out starting Monday for owners of the smartwatch, bringing the latest security patch and bug fixes.

In terms of actual fixes, the update is pretty light. According to the community blog post , the only fix issued addresses a problem with third-party watch faces timing out after 15 minutes, even with the always-on display turned on. Hopefully, this update will take care of that, as it sort of defeats the purpose of an always-on display.

Unfortunately, there are no new features to note with the update, with no mention of the elusive fall detection feature that some users have already started noticing.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This is the second sequential update for the Pixel Watch , which received a slightly more substantial update in December. That update fixes several issues related to calls, watch faces, and Fitbit. Yet, while this update is much smaller, it's a good sign for owners of Google's first Android smartwatch , as it suggests the company may plan to issue monthly patches, following its strategy with its Pixel smartphones.

To update the Pixel Watch, navigate to Settings > System > System update . Your watch must be connected and have at least a 50% charge to install the update. Google says the update will arrive "over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device."

In other news, Google has also issued the QPR2 Beta 2 update for Pixel smartphones on the Android beta program, bringing new features and a glimpse into the March feature drop.

