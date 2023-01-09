Colorado’s 2023 legislative session begins

DENVER, Colo, (KRDO) -- Monday, Jan. 9 kicked off Colorado's 2023 legislative session. Beginning at 10 a.m., local lawmakers gathered at the Capitol for the first day of the legislative session.

On the first day, several new lawmakers are set to be sworn into office to reflect the redistricting changes. Several being sworn in Monday are from Southern Colorado.

During the first day, there was a heavy emphasis on future water usage and affordability in Colorado. Lawmakers on both sides discussed issues with how "unaffordable" living in the Centennial State has become.

Republicans are looking to bring bills to the floor that will cut energy costs as the state transitions away from fossil fuels.

For Democrats, they're looking for more housing options; building more, and providing affordable housing.

They also spoke at length about ways to prevent gun violence.

Ultimately, what the Democrats want, they'll likely get The majority is overwhelmingly Democratic in both the House and Senate.

The 2023 Legislative Session will last through May.

